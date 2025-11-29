Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Elyse Villani & Co Field First - Check Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Catch the Playing XIs, toss, venue, squad and live streaming details for the match 29 between Hurricanes and Scorchers in the Women's Big Bash League 2025 clash, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Womens Big Bash League 2025
Hobart have won the flip and they've sent in the visitors. Photo: WBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hobart Hurricanes will bowl first against Perth Scorchers in Match 29 of WBBL

  • Sophie Devine-led Scorchers are fourth in the points table

  • Playing XIs and Streaming info

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Hobart captain skipper Elyse Villani won the bat flip and sent the Scorchers into bat in their Women's Big Bash League 2025 clash on Saturday, November 29 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Toss

Hobart Hurricanes Women opt to bowl.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine(c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Alana King, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar

Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026: Five Key Takeaways From Women's Premier League Schedule

  2. WPL 2026 Schedule And Fixtures: MI Vs RCB Clash In Opener - Check Full Match List, Dates, Venues

  3. Will Virat, Rohit Feature In 2027 World Cup? IND Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Provides An Update

  4. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  5. Argentina Vs Brazil, 1st T20I: ARG Beat BRA By 8 Wickets In Buenos Aires

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın LIVE Score, Syed Modi International 2025 Semi-Final: Indian Faces Turkish Opponent

  2. Tanvi Sharma Vs Hina Akechi Highlights, Syed Modi International: Hina Cruises Past Tanvi To Reach Final

  3. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  5. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  2. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

  3. Hindu Groups to Protest Vaishno Devi Medical College Admissions Row

  4. Two More BLO Deaths Spark Political Row Over SIR Workload

  5. UP Weather Today: Mercury Plunges in Western UP, Cold Wave and Fog Grip Purvanchal

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  2. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  3. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  4. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  5. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution