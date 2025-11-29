Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Elyse Villani & Co Field First - Check Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes will bowl first against Perth Scorchers in Match 29 of WBBL
Sophie Devine-led Scorchers are fourth in the points table
Playing XIs and Streaming info
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Hobart captain skipper Elyse Villani won the bat flip and sent the Scorchers into bat in their Women's Big Bash League 2025 clash on Saturday, November 29 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Toss
Hobart Hurricanes Women opt to bowl.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine(c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Lilly Mills, Alana King, Ruby Strange, Amy Edgar
Hobart Hurricanes Women (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee(w), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Elyse Villani(c), Heather Graham, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Molly Strano, Lauren Smith, Linsey Smith
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers, WBBL 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.