The bizarre incident began innocuously: during the break between innings, a stray ball from warm-ups rolled onto the playing surface. As the curator rolled the pitch to smooth it out, the ball slipped underneath the roller, creating a cavity. Once the roller moved away, the hole was left behind, invisible to many until the inspecting team removed a cover or surface layer. What was meant to be routine maintenance transformed into a massive error, fundamentally compromising the pitch’s integrity.