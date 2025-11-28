Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, WBBL 2025: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Adelaide Oval

Rain has again played a spoilsport at the Adelaide Oval in the 2nd match of the day of the Women's Big Bash League 2025 between Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunders on Friday, 28 November. The earlier match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Strikers was called off due to rain and this match hasn't started yet due to a wet outfield.
The Adelaide Strikers are currently at the 6th spot in the points table with 2 wins and 3 losses while the Sydney Thunders are just below them at the 7th spot with 2 wins and 4 losses.
Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunders, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Squads
Adelaide Strikers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Jemma Barsby, Tammy Beaumont(w), Darcie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Anesu Mushangwe, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson
Sydney Thunder Women: Georgia Voll, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Tahlia Wilson(w), Anika Learoyd, Samantha Bates, Hasrat Gill, Taneale Peschel, Alexandra Mavros, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Harris, Ella Briscoe
Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunders, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.