Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, WBBL 2025: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 27 between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder on Friday, 28 November at the Adelaide Oval

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, WBBL 2025
Match 27 of the WBBL 2025 between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunders is delayed due to wet outfield. Photo: X/WBBL
info_icon

Rain has again played a spoilsport at the Adelaide Oval in the 2nd match of the day of the Women's Big Bash League 2025 between Adelaide Strikers and the Sydney Thunders on Friday, 28 November. The earlier match between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Strikers was called off due to rain and this match hasn't started yet due to a wet outfield.

The Adelaide Strikers are currently at the 6th spot in the points table with 2 wins and 3 losses while the Sydney Thunders are just below them at the 7th spot with 2 wins and 4 losses.

Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunders, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Squads

Adelaide Strikers Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Jemma Barsby, Tammy Beaumont(w), Darcie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Anesu Mushangwe, Madeline Penna, Megan Schutt, Tabatha Saville, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson

Sydney Thunder Women: Georgia Voll, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield(c), Heather Knight, Tahlia Wilson(w), Anika Learoyd, Samantha Bates, Hasrat Gill, Taneale Peschel, Alexandra Mavros, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Harris, Ella Briscoe

Adelaide Strikers Vs Sydney Thunders, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Published At:
Tags

