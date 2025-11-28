Brisbane Heat Women Vs Sydney Sixers Women, WBBL 2025: Toss Delayed By Rain In Adelaide

WBBL 2025 match 26 features Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Sixers
Heat are currently winless in WBBL 2025
Sydney Sixers is led by Ashleigh Gardner
The start of the Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 match has been delayed due to rain at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 28.
Brisbane Heat are currently winless in the WBBL 2025 as they look to rack up a victory against a powerful Sydney Sixers side, that is led by Ashleigh Gardner and consist of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Squads
Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Emma Manix-Geeves, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Kua, Lauren Cheatle, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr
Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Charli Knott, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen(c), Georgia Redmayne(w), Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Lucinda Bourke, Grace Harris
Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.