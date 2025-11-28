Brisbane Heat Women Vs Sydney Sixers Women, WBBL 2025: Toss Delayed By Rain In Adelaide

Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Sixers , Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for the WBBL 2025 clash between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers on Friday, 28 November, at Adelaide Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias tour of Australia, IND vs AUS 1st T20 Cricket in Canberra_
Image used for representative purposes. | Photo: Lukas Coch/AAPImage via AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WBBL 2025 match 26 features Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Sixers

  • Heat are currently winless in WBBL 2025

  • Sydney Sixers is led by Ashleigh Gardner

The start of the Brisbane Heat Women vs Sydney Sixers Women, Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 match has been delayed due to rain at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 28.

Brisbane Heat are currently winless in the WBBL 2025 as they look to rack up a victory against a powerful Sydney Sixers side, that is led by Ashleigh Gardner and consist of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry.

Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Squads

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry, Sophia Dunkley, Alyssa Healy(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Maitlan Brown, Mady Villiers, Erin Burns, Emma Manix-Geeves, Caoimhe Bray, Lauren Kua, Lauren Cheatle, Elsa Hunter, Amelia Kerr

Brisbane Heat Women Squad: Charli Knott, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jess Jonassen(c), Georgia Redmayne(w), Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Mikayla Wrigley, Annie O Neil, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Lucy Hamilton, Lucinda Bourke, Grace Harris

Sydney Sixers Vs Brisbane Heat, Women’s Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Round 2 LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma Perishes Early For Punjab; Prithvi Shaw Scores Fifty

  2. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas LIVE Score, NPL 2025: Kushal Malla Opts To Bowl In Kirtipur - Check Playing XIs

  3. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

  4. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. 'No Magic Wand To Clean Delhi Air': CJI Calls For Expert-Led Long-Term Plan

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Day In Pics: November 27, 2025

  5. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  2. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs