Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Get live streaming, toss updates, and playing XIs for Match 25 between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers on Thursday, 27 November at Junction Oval

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Streaming Womens Big Bash League 2025 Toss Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Perth Scorchers Women invite Melbourne Renegades to bat. Photo: X/ RenegadesBBL
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Melbourne Renegades Women face Perth Scorchers Women in WBBL 2025 Match 25 at Junction Oval, Melbourne

  • Perth Scorchers Women won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • The match is live-streamed on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Network in India

Melbourne Renegades Women face off against Perth Scorchers Women in Match 25 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

With the tournament heading into a crucial stage, both teams will be desperate for a win to boost their chances of reaching the next round.

The Renegades Women sit third on the points table with four wins from six games. After a campaign of mixed results, they will look to string together a strong performance to consolidate their position in the top two and strengthen their playoff hopes.

The Scorchers Women, meanwhile, are fourth with three victories from six matches. They will aim to bounce back with a commanding display, keeping themselves in contention for the next stage of the tournament. Both sides will be eager to make their mark as the WBBL 2025 moves into its decisive phase.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update

Perth Scorchers Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine(c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Ruby Strange, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar

Related Content
Related Content

Melbourne Renegades Women (Playing XI): Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Sophie Molineux(c), Alice Capsey, Georgia Wareham, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum(w), Issy Wong, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker

Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming

The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Lions Eye Win Against Royals

  2. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  3. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  4. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Stats Highlights: Check Staggering, Almost Unbelievable Facts And Figures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

  4. SC Slams Haryana for Uprooting 40 Trees to Build Road to BJP Office, Warns Govt of Action

  5. Red Fort Blast: NIA Produces Two Accused Men Before Delhi Court

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan Navy Successfully Tests Indigenous Ship-Launched Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay