Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Women face Perth Scorchers Women in WBBL 2025 Match 25 at Junction Oval, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades Women face off against Perth Scorchers Women in Match 25 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025 on Thursday, 27 November, at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.
With the tournament heading into a crucial stage, both teams will be desperate for a win to boost their chances of reaching the next round.
The Renegades Women sit third on the points table with four wins from six games. After a campaign of mixed results, they will look to string together a strong performance to consolidate their position in the top two and strengthen their playoff hopes.
The Scorchers Women, meanwhile, are fourth with three victories from six matches. They will aim to bounce back with a commanding display, keeping themselves in contention for the next stage of the tournament. Both sides will be eager to make their mark as the WBBL 2025 moves into its decisive phase.
Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Toss Update
Perth Scorchers Women have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Melbourne Renegades.
Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Playing XIs
Perth Scorchers Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney(w), Katie Mack, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine(c), Paige Scholfield, Freya Kemp, Chloe Ainsworth, Alana King, Ruby Strange, Lilly Mills, Amy Edgar
Melbourne Renegades Women (Playing XI): Courtney Webb, Emma de Broughe, Sophie Molineux(c), Alice Capsey, Georgia Wareham, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum(w), Issy Wong, Sarah Coyte, Milly Illingworth, Charis Bekker
Melbourne Renegades Vs Perth Scorchers, Women's Big Bash League 2025: Live Streaming
The Women’s Big Bash League 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The live broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.