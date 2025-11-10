Is Dharmendra On Ventilator Support? Actor's Team Shares Health Update

There have been reports that actor Dharmendra is on ventilator support at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital
The actor recently went for a routine medical check-up at the hospital
His team clarified that the actor is under observation, but there’s nothing to worry about
Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has once again been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Recently, he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, which raised concern among his fans and well-wishers. Today, reports started doing the rounds that he has been put on a ventilator support and is in a critical condition. Read on to know about Dharmendra's health update.
Is Dharmendra in critical condition?
The actor's team informed India Today that Dharmendra is "under observation." They have also requested privacy.
“He’s under observation, but there’s nothing to worry about," the actor's team said.
What happened to Dharmendra's health?
Recently, the Sholay star went for a routine medical check-up at Breach Candy Hospital, which left his fans worried. Later, his team told the publication, “He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about.”
Dharmendra's wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, was recently spotted at the airport, where she was asked about the actor's health. She assured everyone that he was “okay”.
On the work front, Dharmendra's last outing was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. It is based on the life of the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. He is playing Agastya's on-screen father. The film is set for theatrical release in December. Dharmendra is turning 90 on December 8.