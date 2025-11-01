Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai; Here's The Reason

There have been reports that Dharmendra was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who will turn 90 on December 8, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, he has been in the hospital for 4-5 days now. As soon as the news surfaced, there was concern for his health among his fans. Sources close to the actor have informed that he was taken to the hospital for a routine check-up.
Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to the hospital earlier this week to undergo some routine medical tests.
Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to be worried about as he is absolutely fine.”
The insider also said that Dharmendra himself decided to stay at the hospital so that all the tests could be completed at once.
“Dharmendra undergoes multiple routine tests that usually take around two to three days to complete. Given that he is 89, daily travel can be tiring at this age. Hence, he himself chose to stay at the hospital and finish all the tests at once instead of commuting back and forth each day,” informed the source.
The source further said that his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, are currently busy with their professional commitments, but are checking on their father’s health and staying updated on the medical tests and the results.
Dharmendra's work front
On the professional front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024) with Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda. The film is set for theatrical release in December.