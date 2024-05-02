Bobby Deol Credits Dharmendra For People Going 'Crazy' About His Role In 'Animal'

Recalling the incident, Bobby, who portrayed the character of Abrar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', said: "Every son wants to see that happiness in their father’s eyes, and I’ve always looked up to my father so much... I had returned home after a week, and dad had been scrolling through Instagram... He stopped me and then exclaimed 'Bob, people are crazy about you!' And I responded, 'I am your son, why wouldn’t they be crazy about me?'."