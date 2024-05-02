Art & Entertainment

Bobby Deol Credits Dharmendra For People Going 'Crazy' About His Role In 'Animal'

Instagram
Bobby Deol, Dharmendra Photo: Instagram
Actor Bobby Deol has revealed the sweetest interaction with his father, Dharmendra, post the success of the action drama 'Animal', where the veteran couldn't resist showering his son with praise.

In the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', the Deol brothers -- Sunny and Bobby, will be the special guests.

During the conversation, Bobby shared a heartwarming story about his father.

Recalling the incident, Bobby, who portrayed the character of Abrar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', said: "Every son wants to see that happiness in their father’s eyes, and I’ve always looked up to my father so much... I had returned home after a week, and dad had been scrolling through Instagram... He stopped me and then exclaimed 'Bob, people are crazy about you!' And I responded, 'I am your son, why wouldn’t they be crazy about me?'."

In this episode, the Deol brothers reminisce about nostalgic moments and express gratitude for their recent successes.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' airs every Saturday on Netflix.

