Sunny Deol Wishes Bobby Deol On His 57th Birthday, Crowns Him ‘Lord Bobby’

Sunny Deol wishes Bobby Deol with an affectionate ‘Lord Bobby’ post.
Bobby Deol marks 57th birthday amid career reinvention.
Bollywood celebrities join Bobby Deol's birthday celebration.
Sunny Deol wishes Bobby Deol a memorable birthday as the actor turns 57, sharing a deeply personal message that quickly caught fans’ attention. Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a series of pictures with his younger brother and captioned it, “Happy Birthday My Little Brother LORD BOBBY,” followed by hearts and a hug emoji. The post instantly went viral, with fans echoing the affectionate nickname that has come to define Bobby’s recent pop culture moment.
Sunny Deol wishes Bobby Deol on milestone birthday
Born into one of Bollywood’s most iconic film families, Bobby Deol is the younger son of Dharmendra and the younger brother of Sunny Deol. While his surname opened doors early on, his career has been defined as much by setbacks as by reinvention. He made a strong debut with Barsaat in 1995, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, before navigating changing industry tastes over the years.
Bobby Deol’s reinvention and career arc
In recent years, Bobby Deol has carved out a striking second act by embracing darker, unconventional roles. Moving away from the romantic hero image of his early career, he has leaned into layered characters that showcase range and restraint. This shift has not only reintroduced him to younger audiences but also reshaped how the industry views him.
On the work front, Bobby Deol will next be seen as the antagonist in Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, a role that continues his run of intense performances and cross-industry collaborations.
Bollywood birthday wishes pour in
Beyond Sunny Deol’s birthday message, several Bollywood stars extended warm wishes to Bobby Deol. Kajol wrote, “Looking sharper every year! Happy Birthday #BobbyDeol,” while Shilpa Shetty shared a cheerful Instagram Story wishing him happiness, health and abundance. Rakul Preet Singh also joined in, sending her wishes for a positive year ahead.
Recently, Sunny and Bobby hosted a special screening of their late father Dharmendra’s final film Ikkis. In a joint post, the Deol brothers described the film as a tribute filled with their father’s spirit, courage and love, calling it a family treasure they hope lives on forever.