Sunny Deol Wishes Bobby Deol On His 57th Birthday, Crowns Him ‘Lord Bobby’

Sunny Deol wishes Bobby Deol on milestone birthday

Born into one of Bollywood’s most iconic film families, Bobby Deol is the younger son of Dharmendra and the younger brother of Sunny Deol. While his surname opened doors early on, his career has been defined as much by setbacks as by reinvention. He made a strong debut with Barsaat in 1995, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut, before navigating changing industry tastes over the years.