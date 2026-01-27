Gandhi Talks Trailer Brings Silence To The Forefront With Vijay Sethupathi And Arvind Swami

The Gandhi Talks trailer is out, introducing a rare silent film led by Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Gandhi Talks trailer
A still from The Gandhi Talks trailer Photo: YouTube
  • Gandhi Talks trailer explores silence as political and emotional language.

  • Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami anchor contrasting life journeys.

  • Film recalls Gandhi and Ambedkar through visual storytelling.

The Gandhi Talks trailer arrives as an unexpected counterpoint to today’s dialogue-heavy cinema. Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film leans almost entirely on silence, using images and movement to communicate its ideas. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks positions quiet not as absence but as intent.

Gandhi Talks trailer signals a quiet rebellion

From its opening frames, the trailer makes it clear that this is not a nostalgic experiment but a deliberate political and emotional choice. The absence of spoken words sharpens every glance, pause and gesture, asking the audience to listen differently.

Gandhi Talks Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swami characters

The Gandhi Talks movie trailer introduces three central lives shaped by vastly different realities. Vijay Sethupathi appears as a man grappling with poverty and personal struggle, living with his mother and navigating a world that offers little stability. His silence feels heavy, worn down by circumstance.

Arvind Swami’s character stands at the opposite end of the social spectrum. A successful civil engineer responsible for towering structures, his personal world collapses following an unexpected tragedy. The contrast between creation and loss quietly drives his arc.

Aditi Rao Hydari plays Sethupathi’s love interest, her presence offering tenderness but also fragility in a narrative shaped by power, money and forces beyond individual control.

Gandhi Talks film themes and visual language

As the trailer unfolds, the film’s broader intent becomes clear. The final moments, marked by images of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, suggest a meditation on resistance, conscience and moral courage. Music by A.R. Rahman adds texture without overpowering the film’s restrained tone. Produced by Zee Studios, Kyoorius and Moviemill, The Gandhi Talks previously premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023 and will release in multiple Indian languages.

The film is set to arrive in theatres on January 30 2026.

Published At:
