Gandhi Talks Trailer Brings Silence To The Forefront With Vijay Sethupathi And Arvind Swami

Gandhi Talks film themes and visual language

As the trailer unfolds, the film’s broader intent becomes clear. The final moments, marked by images of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh, suggest a meditation on resistance, conscience and moral courage. Music by A.R. Rahman adds texture without overpowering the film’s restrained tone. Produced by Zee Studios, Kyoorius and Moviemill, The Gandhi Talks previously premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023 and will release in multiple Indian languages.