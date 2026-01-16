Gandhi Talks Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi Leads A Silent Film Against Modern Greed

Gandhi Talks teaser out: A silent rebellion on screen

Directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks is an Indian silent film that replaces spoken words with visual symbolism. The teaser uses stark frames and recurring motifs to underline its central conflict: the ideals associated with Mahatma Gandhi versus the realities of modern greed. Currency notes and Gandhi’s portrait appear as silent witnesses to moral decay, making the message clear without spelling it out.