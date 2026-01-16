Gandhi Talks Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi Leads A Silent Film Against Modern Greed

The Gandhi Talks teaser introduces a powerful Indian silent film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gandhi Talks
Gandhi Talks Poster Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gandhi Talks teaser introduces a visually driven Indian silent film.

  • Vijay Sethupathi leads a story about morality and modern greed.

  • Film uses A.R. Rahman’s music as its emotional language.

The Gandhi Talks teaser arrives as a quiet but powerful statement in a landscape dominated by loud storytelling. With no dialogue to rely on, the preview draws viewers in through carefully composed images and an atmosphere heavy with meaning. It signals a film that asks its audience to slow down, observe and reflect.

Gandhi Talks teaser out: A silent rebellion on screen

Directed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar, Gandhi Talks is an Indian silent film that replaces spoken words with visual symbolism. The teaser uses stark frames and recurring motifs to underline its central conflict: the ideals associated with Mahatma Gandhi versus the realities of modern greed. Currency notes and Gandhi’s portrait appear as silent witnesses to moral decay, making the message clear without spelling it out.

Watch the teaser here:

Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy anchor the narrative

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as Mahadev, an unemployed graduate whose desperation pulls him into ethically murky territory. Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari play key roles, adding emotional weight to a story driven by internal conflict rather than dialogue. Their performances, as suggested by the teaser, rely entirely on expression, movement and stillness.

A.R. Rahman’s music becomes the film’s voice

With silence at its core, A.R. Rahman’s score functions as the emotional language of Gandhi Talks. The music guides tension, despair and reflection, filling the space where words usually sit. It transforms the film into an immersive sensory experience rather than a conventional narrative.

Related Content
Related Content
AR Rahman celebrates his birthday on stage with the Moon Walk team. - Instagram
AR Rahman Turns Moon Walk Audio Launch Into Birthday Carnival With Live Performances

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

More than a stylistic experiment, Gandhi Talks positions itself as a meditation on values, compromise and conscience. The teaser suggests a film that does not lecture but invites viewers to confront uncomfortable questions through quiet observation.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Harris Sets Tone As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fly Out Of Blocks

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Harvik, Vishvaraj Off To Imperious Start | SAU 123/0 (16)

  3. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Tottering In 211-Run Chase | PAK 85/6 (26)

  4. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup: Afghans Defending 266-Run Total With Gusto | SA 145/4 (34.3)

  5. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun Yi, BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Sen Set For Lin Test

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Moves HC To Record Further Evidence Against Former UP MLA Sengar

  5. SC Directs All Higher Education Institutions To Report Student Suicides, Unnatural Deaths To Police

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Who Owns Greenland And Why Does Donald Trump Want It? | Explained

  5. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC