Gandhi Talks X Review: Early Audience Reactions To Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy Film

Gandhi Talks X review trends highlight early audience curiosity.
Silent format sparks discussion around performances and visuals.
Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy draw consistent audience attention.
The first wave of Gandhi Talks X review reactions has begun to surface online as early viewers take to X to share their impressions of the film. Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the dialogue-free feature stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Siddharth Jadhav, and marks a rare experiment in mainstream Indian cinema.
Gandhi Talks Twitter reactions focus on silence and performance
Preview screenings were held a day before the film opened to audiences, giving select viewers an early look at the project. While these responses do not qualify as full-fledged reviews, they offer insight into how audiences are responding to the film’s mood, structure, and performances during its opening phase.
A recurring point in Gandhi Talks Twitter reactions is the film’s complete absence of spoken dialogue. Viewers have noted how the narrative relies entirely on visuals, body language, and sound design to convey emotion. Many posts highlight Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy’s performances, with audiences responding to the restraint and physical expressiveness required by the format.
Rather than plot specifics, early audience tweets focus on atmosphere and interpretation, suggesting that the film invites personal reading rather than offering clear answers.
Cast, crew and festival journey
Backed by Zee Studios alongside Kyoorius and Moviemill Entertainment, Gandhi Talks features music by A R Rahman. The technical team includes cinematographer Karan B Rawat, editor Ashish Mhatre and sound designer Justin Jose. The film first premiered at the International Film Festival of India in 2023 and arrives in theatres after a prolonged gap.
As the film reaches wider audiences, Gandhi Talks audience discussion tweets are expected to grow over the weekend. For now, the social media response reflects curiosity and cautious engagement, with viewers acknowledging the film’s ambition and unconventional storytelling approach.