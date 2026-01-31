Gandhi Talks Review | Belekar’s Poetry In Motion Explores The Quietude Of Mumbai, Morality And Money

There is an unspoken recognition that choosing a fair and upright life becomes futile inside a structure that offers no way to survive honestly. Mahadev finds himself boxed in by predatory middlemen who dictate access to work, daily groceries he cannot afford and the swelling hospital expenses of his sick mother. In this landscape, the absence of financial worth strips a person of voice and even keeps lovers silent even when they live opposite each other. Aditi Rao Hydari plays his neighbor who is soon to be married to somebody but has a genuine connection with Mahadev. Their differences and Mahadev’s quicksand-like financial condition keeps them from being together.