New K-Drama Releases This Week: Fresh OTT Premieres And Final Episodes Fans Should Track

From Jisoo’s highly anticipated Boyfriend on Demand to the closing chapter of Undercover Miss Hong, this week’s K-drama releases bring romance, mystery and emotional reunions across major streaming platforms.

New K-Drama Releases This Week Photo: IMDb
  • This week’s K-drama releases bring romance, mystery, and coming-of-age stories.

  • Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Viki lead the latest K-drama OTT releases.

  • Boyfriend on Demand debuts while Undercover Miss Hong reaches its finale.

For fans of Korean storytelling, the latest K-drama releases this week offer a mix of new premieres and ongoing series returning with fresh episodes. The current slate moves across genres, from romantic comedies and nostalgic coming-of-age tales to suspenseful thrillers and workplace dramas.

One of the biggest highlights this week is the return of Jisoo to television with a brand-new romantic series. At the same time, another widely followed drama is nearing its conclusion, making this week feel like both a beginning and an end for K-drama fans. Here are some of the most talked-about titles arriving or continuing on streaming platforms.

K-drama OTT releases this week:

1. Siren's Kiss

Where to watch: Prime Video
Release date: March 2

This romantic thriller revolves around a mysterious head auctioneer and an investigator from an insurance fraud unit. Their lives intersect while probing a string of suspicious deaths tied to a complicated financial scheme. What begins as a professional investigation slowly turns into a tense and emotionally charged cat-and-mouse dynamic, where attraction and suspicion exist side by side.

2. Boyfriend on Demand

Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: March 6

One of the week’s biggest premieres, this rom-com follows an overworked webtoon producer who turns to a dating simulation app that allows her to interact with seemingly perfect virtual partners. As she explores the fantasy world of digital romance, her real-life rivalry with a colleague begins to evolve into something unexpectedly emotional.

The drama marks Jisoo’s much-anticipated return to the K-drama space and pairs her with Seo In Guk, adding star power to the series.

3. Still Shining

Where to watch: Netflix
Release date: March 6

A nostalgic love story that stretches across a decade, Still Shining follows two people who were each other’s first love as teenagers. After an unexpected event pulls them apart, they reunite years later as adults working in Seoul. Their reunion forces them to confront unresolved feelings, personal growth and the realities of the lives they built separately.

4. Our Universe

Where to watch: Viki
New episodes: March 4 and March 5

This gentle coming-of-age romance begins with an awkward first meeting between a photography assistant and a highly driven university graduate. Fate pushes them together again under unexpected circumstances when they become guardians to their nephew after a family tragedy.

As they navigate responsibility, grief and unfamiliar domestic life, their reluctant partnership slowly grows into something deeper.

5. Love Phobia

Where to watch: Channel K and Prime Video
New episodes: March 5 and March 6

Blending science fiction with romance, this drama explores the story of a dating-app CEO who struggles to form emotional connections and a bestselling novelist who believes deeply in love. When circumstances push the writer to join the app, their worlds collide, gradually revealing hidden emotional wounds and unresolved past experiences.

6. In Your Radiant Season

Where to watch: Disney+
New episodes: March 6 and March 7

A warm romantic drama centred on two people with contrasting personalities. One is a lively animator whose outlook on life is bright and carefree, while the other is a reserved designer dealing with the aftermath of a mysterious accident that leaves him struggling with memory and hearing loss.

Their chance meeting begins a journey that slowly brings light back into his life.

7. Undercover Miss Hong

Where to watch: Netflix
Final episodes: March 7 and March 8

Set during South Korea’s IMF crisis, this office comedy follows a determined prosecutor who goes undercover at a financial firm by pretending to be her younger sister. While trying to expose corporate wrongdoing, she must navigate workplace politics, unexpected friendships and the awkward reality of working alongside her former boyfriend.

The series, led by Park Shin Hye, now reaches its final stretch.

The latest K-drama releases this week prove once again why Korean series continue to dominate global streaming charts. Whether viewers are in the mood for slow-burn romance, high-stakes thrillers or emotional coming-of-age stories, the current slate offers plenty to dive into. With new premieres arriving and long-running shows wrapping up their stories, this week feels like the perfect moment for a fresh K-drama binge.

