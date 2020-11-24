Dharmendra Health Update: Ambulance Leaves From Veteran Actor's Residence, Security Tightened

As per reports, Dharmendra is in critical condition.
An ambulance was seen leaving his residence on Monday morning.
He was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 12.
Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday (November 12). The family decided to take the actor home, where his treatment continued. But there’s been a lot of movement outside Dharmendra’s bungalow since Monday morning, with several reports claiming that his condition has worsened.
Dharmendra health update
A video shared by news agency ANI shows an ambulance leaving from Dharmendra's residence in Mumbai. An official statement on his health is awaited.
Dharmendra, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, was discharged on November 12. A doctor also said that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, decided to take the actor home, where his treatment will continue.
The actor, reportedly, was hospitalised on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness. However, later, his team confirmed that the Sholay star was taken to the hospital just for a routine check-up. On November 10, reports started doing the rounds that he was on a ventilator support and was critical. Even rumours of his death surfaced, post which Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to dismiss the false news.
On the work front, Dharmendra's final appearance will be Ikkis, which stars Agastya Nanda. He is playing Agastya's on-screen father in the war biopic. It will hit the screens on December 25, 2025.