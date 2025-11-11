'Dharmendra Is Recovering And Responding To Treatment,' Informs Sunny Deol's Team In New Statement

Sunny Deol's team has issued a statement, assuring that Dharmendra is responding to the treatment.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dharmendra health update
Sunny Deol's team shares Dharmendra's health update Photo: Instagram/Dharmendra
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days

  • As reports of his death started doing the rounds, Esha Deol and Hema Malini dismissed the rumours

  • Sunny Deol's team has also issued a statement, assuring that his father is responding to the treatment

Ever since veteran actor Dharmendra's has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, fans and celebs have been concerned about his health. On Monday, several stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda, among others visited the ailing star at the hospital.

Later, reports of Dharmendra's death started circulating on social media, post which Esha Deol and Hema Malini, released statements, dismissing the rumours and urged everyone to refrain from "false news." Now Sunny Deol's team has also issued a statement on behalf of the actor.

Celebs visit ailing Dharmendra in hospital - X
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan And Other Celebs Visit Dharmendra At Hospital

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sunny Deol's statement on Dharmendra's health

"Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let's all pray for his good health and long life," read the statement issued by Sunny Deol's team.

His family is now hoping for a miracle.

Today, this is the third statement from Dharmendra's family

Yesterday, when the reports of his death started doing the rounds, Sunny's team issued a statement requesting people not to spread misinformation. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s privacy,” the statement read.

Related Content
Related Content

Dharmendra's family members—Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol—have been going to hospital back and forth.

Esha Deol denies news of Dharmendra's death - Instagram
Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Event cancelled out of respect for Dharmendra’s health

The makers of Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein have cancelled the album launch event in Mumbai that was scheduled for Tuesday evening. Hindustan Times quoted the film’s team saying, “In light of the concerning health condition of the legendary Dharmendra ji, we have decided to cancel today’s event.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site