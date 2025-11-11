'Dharmendra Is Recovering And Responding To Treatment,' Informs Sunny Deol's Team In New Statement

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital for the past few days
As reports of his death started doing the rounds, Esha Deol and Hema Malini dismissed the rumours
Sunny Deol's team has also issued a statement, assuring that his father is responding to the treatment
Ever since veteran actor Dharmendra's has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, fans and celebs have been concerned about his health. On Monday, several stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Govinda, among others visited the ailing star at the hospital.
Later, reports of Dharmendra's death started circulating on social media, post which Esha Deol and Hema Malini, released statements, dismissing the rumours and urged everyone to refrain from "false news." Now Sunny Deol's team has also issued a statement on behalf of the actor.
Sunny Deol's statement on Dharmendra's health
"Sir is recovering and responding to treatment, let's all pray for his good health and long life," read the statement issued by Sunny Deol's team.
His family is now hoping for a miracle.
Today, this is the third statement from Dharmendra's family
Yesterday, when the reports of his death started doing the rounds, Sunny's team issued a statement requesting people not to spread misinformation. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s privacy,” the statement read.
Dharmendra's family members—Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol—have been going to hospital back and forth.
Event cancelled out of respect for Dharmendra’s health
The makers of Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein have cancelled the album launch event in Mumbai that was scheduled for Tuesday evening. Hindustan Times quoted the film’s team saying, “In light of the concerning health condition of the legendary Dharmendra ji, we have decided to cancel today’s event.”