'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday around 7.30 am
His treatment will continue at his residence
Yesterday, after the reports of his death surfaced, Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to dismiss the false news
Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, has been discharged Wednesday (November 12) morning, a doctor from the hospital confirmed. The doctor also said that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, decided to take the actor home, where his treatment will continue.
The actor, reportedly, was hospitalised on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness. However, later, his team confirmed that the Sholay star was taken to the hospital just for a routine check-up. On November 10, reports started doing the rounds that he was on a ventilator support and was critical. Even rumours of his death surfaced, post which Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to social media to dismiss the false news.
Dharmendra discharged from hospital
On Wednesday early morning, several videos on social media showed an ambulance arriving at and leaving Dharmendra’s residence, following which a Breach Candy doctor confirmed that the actor has been discharged and he will be treated at home.
"Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr. Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told PTI.
His team has also issued a statement sharing Dharmendra's health update. It read: "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time,"
"We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you," it stated further.