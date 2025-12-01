Sonu Nigam Consoles Emotional Sunny And Bobby Deol At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet - Watch Video

Dharmendra's prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Several celebs from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Sonu Sood and Suniel Shetty, among others, attended the prayer meet to pay their final respects to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood. Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were seen standing together, greeting the guests with folded hands. An unseen video from the ceremony has gone viral on social media, where singer Sonu Nigam can be seen consoling the emotional Deol brothers.