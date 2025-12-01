Sonu Nigam Consoles Emotional Sunny And Bobby Deol At Dharmendra's Prayer Meet - Watch Video

Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt musical tribute to honour the legacy of Dharmendra. In one video, he was seen hugging emotional Sunny and Bobby Deol.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dharmendras prayer meet
Sunny-Bobby Deol at Dharmendra's prayer meet Photo: X
  • The Deol family, on November 27, came together to honour the legacy of Dharmendra.

  • Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, organised a prayer meet in Mumbai.

  • There was a musical tribute in remembrance of the legendary star.

Dharmendra's prayer meet titled 'Celebration of Life' was held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Several celebs from the film industry, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Sonu Sood and Suniel Shetty, among others, attended the prayer meet to pay their final respects to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood. Dharmendra's sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, were seen standing together, greeting the guests with folded hands. An unseen video from the ceremony has gone viral on social media, where singer Sonu Nigam can be seen consoling the emotional Deol brothers.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol greet guests at Dharmendra's prayer meet - X/Rekha Tripathi
Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Celebs Gather To Pay Their Final Respects To The He-Man Of Bollywood

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sonu Nigam consoles Sunny and Bobby Deol at Dharmendra's prayer meet

Sonu Nigam paid a heartfelt musical tribute to honour the legacy of Dharmendra. He performed Dharmendra’s all-time hits, including Main Kahin Kavi Na Ban Jau, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Apne Toh Apne Hote Hai, Ro Lene De, Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge and more. Singers also performed devotional bhajans to honour the late icon.

In a viral video, Sonu was seen hugging an emotional Sunny and Bobby. They were also seen having a brief conversation.

Watch the video here.

Hema Malini remembers Dharmendra with an emotional tribute - X/Hema Malini
Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dharmendra's death

Dharmendra died on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai at age 89. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. It was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, among others.

Dharmendra in the song 'Dream Girl' - Youtube
From Romantic Idol to Action Hero: Dharmendra’s Life Through His Iconic Songs

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Dharmendra's last on-screen appearance is Ikkis, which will arrive in theatres on December 25. He plays Agastya Nanda's on-screen father in Sriram Raghavan's film.

