Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Celebs Gather To Pay Their Final Respects To The He-Man Of Bollywood

Dharmendra's prayer meet was held on November 27 at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.
Several celebs of the film fraternity arrived to pay their final tribute to the legendary actor.
Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol stood with folded hands to greet the guests.
Legendary star Dharmendra, fondly called the 'He-Man' of Bollywood breathed his last on November 24, at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89-years-old. Dharmendra's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle. His family hosted a prayer meet on November 27, at a hotel in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebs of the industry, including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Suniel Shetty, among others.
Dharmendra prayer meet
Dharmendra's prayer meet which was titled 'Celebration of Life', was held in the lawns of Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. It reportedly started at 5:30 pm and concluded around 8 pm. Several members of the film industry arrived to pay their final respects to the stalwart of Indian cinema. Pics and videos from the prayer meet have gone viral on social media. Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby were seen standing together at their father’s prayer meet, and were greeting guests with folded hands. A large photograph of Dharmendra surrounded by flowers was placed in the background as a tribute.
Karan Deol, and Abhay Deol were also seen at the venue.
Celebrities at Dharmendra prayer meet
Among the many celebs, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Zaheer Iqbal, Shabana Azmi, Mukesh Khanna, Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Sonu Sood, Vijay Varma, Ameesha Patel, Fardeen Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Sonu Sood, Anu Malik, Subhash Ghai, Abbas-Mastan, and Anil Sharma, among others, attended Dharmendra’s prayer meet.
Musical tribute to the He-Man of Bollywood
Reportedly, there was a heartfelt musical tribute to honour the legacy of the veteran actor. Sonu Nigam performed Dharmendra’s all-time hits at the prayer meet.
Dharmendra is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur and actress Hema Malini and six children—sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.