Dharmendra Prayer Meet: Hema Malini Breaks Down Remembering Her Late Husband; Recalls Their Relationship And 'True Love'

Hema Malini and her daughters, Esha and Ahana, hosted a prayer meet in New Delhi, in remembrance of veteran star Dharmendra.
Veteran star Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at age 89. On Thursday (December 11), his second wife, actress-politician Hema Malini, hosted a prayer meet in remembrance of the cinema legend at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi. This is the second prayer meet to honour Dharmendra. The first was held in Mumbai.
Esha Deol and her former husband, Bharat Takhtani, Ahana Deol and her husband, Vaibhav Vohra, also attended Dharmendra's prayer meet in Delhi.
Everyone present at the event observed a two-minute silence in memory of the late legend. Hema remembered her husband's legacy with an emotional speech. She also recalled their love story and how he always stood by her and their children.
The pics and videos from the prayer meet have gone viral on social media. In one video, Hema was seen standing on stage, while Esha and Ahana stood by her side.
Hema Malini pays tribute to Dharmendra with a heartfelt speech
Hema said in Hindi, “Jis shakhs ke saath maine kai filmon mein pyaar ka abhinay kiya, wahi mere jeevansaathi ban gaye. Humara pyaar sachcha tha, toh hum kisi bhi paristhiti ka saamna karne ki himmat thi. Hum dono ne shaadi ki. Woh mere liye ek bohot hi samarpeet jeevansaathi baney. Woh mere liye prernadayak ek mazboot stambh bankar har shan, har kadam pe mere saath khadey rahe (The person with whom I enacted love scenes in films became my life partner. Our love was true and we faced all dire situations with strength. We both got married. He became a devoted husband to me. He was a pillar of support and stood by me through each step in life).”
"Mere har nirnay mein unki sammati rahi. Meri dono betiyan, Esha aur Ahana, inke liye ek vaatsalya ke bhare ek pita bane. Bohot pyaar diya, aur unko sahi samay par unki shaadi bhi karayi. Hamare paanch grandchildren, unke liye bohot pyaare nanu bankar… bohot pyaar karte the… Dharam ji unhe dekhkar itne khush ho jaate the. Humse kehte ki ye hamari ek sundar phoolwadi he jise pyaar aur sahaj kar rakhna (He always supported by decisions. My two daughters, Esha and Ahana, became his greatest strengths. He loved them immensely and got them married. Our five grandchildren loved him too and he would be so happy to meet them. He would tell to take care of this family),” she added.
Several political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State Jitendra Singh, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and BJP MPs Kangana Ranaut, Harsh Malhotra and Bansuri Swaraj, among others were in attendance.
Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in late October after he complained of breathlessness. After weeks of treatment, he was discharged on November 12 and continued his treatment at his residence. He died on November 24.