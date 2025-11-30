Oliver Laxe’s Restless Wanderers

Geometrical lines hewing through landscapes converge across the breadth of Laxe’s work. Nature isn’t so much distended from characters as it’s immersed within. There’s natural symmetry with which the empty, expansive settings reveal themselves. Coursing through them are existential, spiritual pangs. They are anchored in questions like how one chucks the past’s burden. How is forgiveness enacted without forgetting all that has preceded? Can transcendence reach a saturation point, once too much trauma has piled up? Across his earlier films, Mimosas (2016) and Fire Will Come (2019), characters wonder about and wander through intense, intimate questions. Laxe chooses evasion instead of spelling these out. It’s left to us how we wish to read the silences. Gestural emphasis overtakes detailed backstories. Everything is written on faces and bodies—at least all that is there to be identified with. In Sirāt, the ravers’ physicality summons the ancient as well as the idea of living outside linear, capitalist time altogether. As they embark for a party, they’re joined by a father searching for his daughter. However, several losses rim the path.