Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Defending Champions Eye Strong Start

Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score, Nepal Premier League 2025

Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score: The Nepal Premier League 2025 kicks off with defending champions Janakpur Bolts taking on Kathmandu Gorkhas in an eagerly awaited opener at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Monday, November 17. Janakpur boast a balanced squad, with in-form batters like Aasif Sheikh and match-winners such as Imran Tahir, giving them the firepower to dominate early. Kathmandu Gorkhas, meanwhile, will aim to overturn past inconsistencies, relying on game-changers like Karan KC, whose smart bowling could prove crucial.

17 Nov 2025, 02:21:32 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Live Score: Live Streaming Details! Janakpur Bolts vs Kathmandu Gorkhas, NPL 2025, will be live on Kantipur MAX HD in Nepal and Dish Home Go app. Indian viewers can watch on Star Sports and Fancode. Check full live streaming details.