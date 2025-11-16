Russia-US contacts ongoing for Ukraine peace based on August 15 Anchorage summit.
Kyiv and many Europeans dislike framework, seen as pro-Russia; Ushakov accuses critics of favoring endless conflict.
Talks address Donbas, Crimea, Budapest summit postponed. Contrasts with Trump's UNGA comments on Ukraine's territorial recovery.
A top Kremlin aide disclosed that Russia and the United States are actively engaged in discussions to resolve the Ukraine crisis, building on agreements from the August 15 summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska. Yury Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Putin, stated that these understandings have been communicated to Kyiv, emphasizing that Washington has not rejected them despite mixed signals. The revelations, shared in an interview with state-run TASS, underscore a potential pathway for peace amid stalled multilateral efforts.
Ushakov highlighted that the talks focus on a comprehensive settlement, including Russia's security concerns and the status of Donbas and Crimea. He noted that while many Europeans oppose the Anchorage framework—viewing it as favoring Moscow over prolonged conflict—Russia remains committed to the process. "We are holding active talks on Ukrainian settlement based on the understandings reached in Anchorage," Ushakov said, adding that the basis remains valid as no formal US disavowal has occurred. The aide contrasted this with Kyiv's reluctance, suggesting some stakeholders prefer escalation "to the last Ukrainian."
The August summit, held amid escalating tensions, did not yield a full ceasefire but laid groundwork for bilateral channels, separate from the UN General Assembly sidelines where Trump later affirmed Ukraine's potential to reclaim territories like Crimea with EU support. Ushakov's comments follow recent battlefield developments, including Russian advances in Donbas, and come as a planned Russia-US summit in Budapest was postponed. The Kremlin views the ongoing US-Russia dialogue as a pragmatic step toward de-escalation, potentially sidelining technical hurdles once leader-level agreements are formalized.