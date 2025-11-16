Kremlin Aide Reveals Active Talks On Ukraine Settlement

Yury Ushakov confirms ongoing contacts based on August Alaska summit understandings, amid opposition from Kyiv and some Europeans

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vshishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yury Ushakov confirms ongoing contacts based
Ukraine Peace Negotiations: How Far Are The Two Sides From A Settlement That Could Stick?
info_icon

  • Russia-US contacts ongoing for Ukraine peace based on August 15 Anchorage summit.

  • Kyiv and many Europeans dislike framework, seen as pro-Russia; Ushakov accuses critics of favoring endless conflict.

  • Talks address Donbas, Crimea, Budapest summit postponed. Contrasts with Trump's UNGA comments on Ukraine's territorial recovery.

A top Kremlin aide disclosed that Russia and the United States are actively engaged in discussions to resolve the Ukraine crisis, building on agreements from the August 15 summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska. Yury Ushakov, foreign policy advisor to Putin, stated that these understandings have been communicated to Kyiv, emphasizing that Washington has not rejected them despite mixed signals. The revelations, shared in an interview with state-run TASS, underscore a potential pathway for peace amid stalled multilateral efforts.

Ushakov highlighted that the talks focus on a comprehensive settlement, including Russia's security concerns and the status of Donbas and Crimea. He noted that while many Europeans oppose the Anchorage framework—viewing it as favoring Moscow over prolonged conflict—Russia remains committed to the process. "We are holding active talks on Ukrainian settlement based on the understandings reached in Anchorage," Ushakov said, adding that the basis remains valid as no formal US disavowal has occurred. The aide contrasted this with Kyiv's reluctance, suggesting some stakeholders prefer escalation "to the last Ukrainian."

Ukraine's Independence Day - null
Ukrainians And Poles Unite In Warsaw To Celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

The August summit, held amid escalating tensions, did not yield a full ceasefire but laid groundwork for bilateral channels, separate from the UN General Assembly sidelines where Trump later affirmed Ukraine's potential to reclaim territories like Crimea with EU support. Ushakov's comments follow recent battlefield developments, including Russian advances in Donbas, and come as a planned Russia-US summit in Budapest was postponed. The Kremlin views the ongoing US-Russia dialogue as a pragmatic step toward de-escalation, potentially sidelining technical hurdles once leader-level agreements are formalized.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  2. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar