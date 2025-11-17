Sports

NBA: Donovan Mitchell Helps Cleveland Cavaliers Rally Past Memphis Grizzlies 108-100

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter over four minutes, to rally the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Sunday (November 16, 2025). Evan Mobley had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, who used a 17-2 run to seize a 103-92 lead with 3:36 remaining. The Cavaliers outscored Memphis 32-16 in the fourth after trailing by double digits for much of the middle periods. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and tied his career high with 12 free throws made, but shot just 6 of 23 from the field for the Grizzlies. Zach Edey had 13 points and seven rebounds in his season debut following left ankle surgery on June 7.

NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) gestures to fans in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Sam Merrill
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) pumps his fist after guard Sam Merrill (5) hit a basket in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama, right, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson gestures behind Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-NaeQwan Tomlin
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, bottom, is fouled by Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, top, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Craig Porter Jr
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr., center, shoots between Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) and guard Cam Spencer (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-DeAndre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter, left, goes up to shoot over Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Jaren Jackson Jr
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
NBA 2025-26 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale, right, defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
