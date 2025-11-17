NBA: Donovan Mitchell Helps Cleveland Cavaliers Rally Past Memphis Grizzlies 108-100
Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter over four minutes, to rally the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 108-100 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Sunday (November 16, 2025). Evan Mobley had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, who used a 17-2 run to seize a 103-92 lead with 3:36 remaining. The Cavaliers outscored Memphis 32-16 in the fourth after trailing by double digits for much of the middle periods. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 26 points and tied his career high with 12 free throws made, but shot just 6 of 23 from the field for the Grizzlies. Zach Edey had 13 points and seven rebounds in his season debut following left ankle surgery on June 7.
