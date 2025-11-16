China Conducts First Bomber Formation Patrol Over South China Sea As Tensions With Philippines Rise

Meanwhile, reports from Tokyo said Takaichi’s firm stance has boosted her public approval rating to 69.9 per cent, an increase of 5.5 percentage points from the previous poll. The survey, conducted over two days from Saturday, found that 60.4 per cent of respondents supported increased defence spending, while 48.8 per cent backed exercising the right to collective self-defence in a Taiwan contingency, according to Kyodo News.