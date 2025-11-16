China Conducts First Bomber Formation Patrol Over South China Sea As Tensions With Philippines Rise

China carried out its first bomber formation patrol over the South China Sea, PTI reported.
PLA said the patrol was a warning after Philippines conducted joint exercises with US and Japan.
Rising tensions also involve Japan, following PM Takaichi’s Taiwan security remarks.
The Chinese military carried out a “bomber formation patrol” with its fighter jets over the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, marking the first time it has publicly announced such a move, amid rising tensions with the Philippines.
The patrol came after the Philippines conducted joint maritime exercises with the US and Japan from Friday to Saturday. China claims most of the South China Sea, which is also claimed in part by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, and serves as a major regional and international trade route.
According to PTI, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theatre Command said the patrol was a warning against what it described as the Philippines’ repeated collaboration with external forces.
Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson for the Southern Theatre Command, said: “We solemnly warn the Philippine side to immediately stop provoking incidents and escalating tensions.” He added that the PLA maintains a high level of alert to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and peace in the region, and that “any attempt to infringe on the sovereignty and stir up trouble will never succeed.”
Military affairs experts told the Global Times that the bomber formation demonstrates China’s diversified strike capabilities. Song Zhongping said the bombers are among the PLA’s most significant air strike forces, capable of carrying out effective saturation attacks even against large surface ships. He added that the patrol could serve as a warning to provocateurs’ warships.
Tensions between the Philippines and China have risen in recent months, with collisions between naval and coast guard ships as both countries assert claims in the disputed areas.
The patrol also comes amid a fresh diplomatic row between China and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently warned that any use of military force by China in Taiwan could be treated as a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially allowing collective self-defence measures. China has responded that Japanese intervention would constitute an act of aggression and be met with strong retaliation.
A commentary by the PLA Daily criticised Takaichi’s stance, claiming Tokyo risks turning the entire country into a battlefield and describing her position as revealing a “wolfish ambition to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs through military means.” The newspaper warned that Japan’s “misguided actions” could lead the country “down a path of no return.”
Meanwhile, reports from Tokyo said Takaichi’s firm stance has boosted her public approval rating to 69.9 per cent, an increase of 5.5 percentage points from the previous poll. The survey, conducted over two days from Saturday, found that 60.4 per cent of respondents supported increased defence spending, while 48.8 per cent backed exercising the right to collective self-defence in a Taiwan contingency, according to Kyodo News.
(With inputs from PTI)