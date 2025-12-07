Japan Accuses Chinese Jets Of Locking Fire Control Radar On Its Aircraft

Japan has accused Chinese fighter jets of locking fire-control radar onto its Air Self-Defense Force aircraft in two incidents near Okinawa. Tokyo termed the act dangerous and lodged a strong diplomatic protest, warning that such behaviour risks escalating regional tensions.

Fire-control radar is used to guide missiles, and locking it onto another aircraft is widely interpreted as a serious act of military aggression. Photo: File photo
  • Chinese J-15 fighter jets locked fire-control radar onto Japanese F-15s in two separate incidents near Okinawa.

  • Japan denounced the action as dangerous and lodged a strong diplomatic protest with China.

  • The incident heightens concerns about military escalation amid already tense regional dynamics.

Japan has lodged a formal protest with China after Chinese fighter jets allegedly directed fire-control radar at Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft over international waters southeast of Okinawa.

According to Japan’s Defence Ministry, the incidents occurred on Saturday in two separate episodes several hours apart. The Chinese aircraft, believed to be J-15 fighters operating from the aircraft carrier Liaoning, intermittently locked their fire-control radar on Japanese F-15 jets. The first radar lock reportedly lasted about three minutes, while the second persisted for nearly thirty minutes.

Fire-control radar is used to guide missiles, and locking it onto another aircraft is widely interpreted as a serious act of military aggression. Although no Japanese airspace was violated and no damage or injuries were reported, officials in Tokyo said the incidents posed a significant risk to aviation safety.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi condemned the actions as “dangerous” and “beyond the scope of what is necessary for safe aircraft operations.” He said the government had issued a strong protest to Beijing and demanded steps to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The episode marks one of the most serious confrontations between the two nations’ air forces in recent years. Tensions between Japan and China have already been elevated due to territorial disputes, increased military activity in the East China Sea, and disagreements over Taiwan. Analysts warn that such encounters increase the risk of miscalculation, potentially destabilising an already sensitive region.

