Las Vegas Aces 90-86 Seattle Storm, WNBA: A'ja Wilson Scores 29 Points On 29th Birthday In Win

A'ja Wilson had 29 points and 12 rebounds on her 29th birthday and Jackie Young added 26 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Saturday (August 9, 2025) for their fifth win in six games. Young scored seven straight points at the end of an 9-0 run to give Las Vegas a 63-44 lead midway through the third quarter. Seattle closed the third on a 17-6 run — with all six Las Vegas points from Jewell Loyd. The Aces announced it was their 40th straight sold-out game — the most in WNBA history.

Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Basketball
Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm Basketball Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a layup against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

1/5
Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm Basketball
Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Basketball Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, left, looks to shoot against Las Vegas Aces forward NaLyssa Smith, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

2/5
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm
WNBA: Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, center left, and Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) fight for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

3/5
WNBA: Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn, center, watches as her team plays against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

4/5
WNBA Basketball: Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

5/5
WNBA Basketball: Seattle Storm vs Las Vegas Aces
WNBA Basketball: Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Photo: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) passes the ball by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.

