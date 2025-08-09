Sports

Las Vegas Aces 90-86 Seattle Storm, WNBA: A'ja Wilson Scores 29 Points On 29th Birthday In Win

A'ja Wilson had 29 points and 12 rebounds on her 29th birthday and Jackie Young added 26 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds left, as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Seattle Storm 90-86 on Saturday (August 9, 2025) for their fifth win in six games. Young scored seven straight points at the end of an 9-0 run to give Las Vegas a 63-44 lead midway through the third quarter. Seattle closed the third on a 17-6 run — with all six Las Vegas points from Jewell Loyd. The Aces announced it was their 40th straight sold-out game — the most in WNBA history.