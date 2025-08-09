Sports

Birmingham City 1-1 Ipswich Town, EFL Championship: Late Hirst Penalty Spices Up Opener

George Hirst netted a contentious penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Ipswich Town and hold Birmingham City to a 1-1 draw in the opening game of the EFL Championship 2025-26 season. Birmingham seemed to be set for a win after Jay Stansfield gave them the lead in the 55th minute. But as the game ticked into added time, Lyndon Dykes was penalised for what many claimed was a harsh handball inside the area, with Hirst confidently dispatching the resulting spot-kick.