Ipswich Town's Ashley Young claps after the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Ipswich Town at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England.
Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield, center, celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Ipswich Town at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England.
Ipswich Town's George Hirst, right, and Birmingham City's Phil Neumann battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England.
Birmingham City's Kyogo Furuhashi, right, fouls Ipswich Town's Jacob Greaves during the Championship soccer match between Birmingham City and Ipswich Town at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England.
Birmingham City co-owner Tom Wagner greets fans inside the stadium ahead of the Championship soccer match between Birmingham City and Ipswich Town at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England.
Birmingham City co-owner Tom Wagner takes a selfie with a fan ahead of the Championship soccer match between Birmingham City and Ipswich Town at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham, England.