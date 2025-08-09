Sports

Dallas Wings 77-88 New York Liberty, WNBA: Ionescu Helps Visitors Rack Up Third Straight Win

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 88-77 in the WNBA on Saturday (August 9, 2025) for their third straight victory. Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones also scored 14 points apiece for New York (20-10). Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannes each added 10. Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 off the bench for Dallas (8-23), who have now lost four straight games. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Wings Liberty Basketball
Liberty Wings Basketball | Photo: AP/LM Otero

New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) celebrates after a score with teammate center Emma Meesseman (33) and guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.

1/9
Liberty Wings Basketball
Wings Liberty Basketball | Photo: AP/LM Otero

New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) shoots against Dallas Wings defenders Diamond Miller, second from left, and Arike Ogunbowale, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

2/9
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty
WNBA: New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guards Paige Bueckers (5) and Arike Ogunbowale, left, celebrate after a play during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas.

3/9
WNBA: New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
WNBA: Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty | Photo: AP/LM Otero

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts to scoring a basket during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.

4/9
WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) losses control of her dribble as New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman gets a hand on the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

5/9
WNBA Basketball: New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
WNBA Basketball: Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller (1) dribbles against New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.)

6/9
WNBA Basketball Game: Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty
WNBA Basketball Game: New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly (11) drives against New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

7/9
WNBA Basketball Game: New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
WNBA Basketball Game: Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty | Photo: AP/LM Otero

New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) blocks a shot against Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30), as Liberty guards Marine Johannes (23) and Natasha Cloud (9) look on, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

8/9
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty
New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings | Photo; AP/LM Otero

New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) passes around Dallas Wings defenders Arike Ogunbowale (24) and Li Yueru, back right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

9/9
New York Liberty vs Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings vs New York Liberty | Photo: AP/LM Otero

New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) shoots against Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

