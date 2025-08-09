New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) celebrates after a score with teammate center Emma Meesseman (33) and guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.
New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) shoots against Dallas Wings defenders Diamond Miller, second from left, and Arike Ogunbowale, left, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings guards Paige Bueckers (5) and Arike Ogunbowale, left, celebrate after a play during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the New York Liberty in Arlington, Texas.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts to scoring a basket during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) losses control of her dribble as New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman gets a hand on the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller (1) dribbles against New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.)
Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly (11) drives against New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) blocks a shot against Dallas Wings guard Haley Jones (30), as Liberty guards Marine Johannes (23) and Natasha Cloud (9) look on, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) passes around Dallas Wings defenders Arike Ogunbowale (24) and Li Yueru, back right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) shoots against Dallas Wings forward Diamond Miller (1) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.