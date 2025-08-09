Sports

Dallas Wings 77-88 New York Liberty, WNBA: Ionescu Helps Visitors Rack Up Third Straight Win

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points, Emma Meesseman had 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals, and the New York Liberty beat the Dallas Wings 88-77 in the WNBA on Saturday (August 9, 2025) for their third straight victory. Leonie Fiebich and Jonquel Jones also scored 14 points apiece for New York (20-10). Natasha Cloud and Marine Johannes each added 10. Arike Ogunbowale scored 17 points and Maddy Siegrist added 15 off the bench for Dallas (8-23), who have now lost four straight games. Myisha Hines-Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds.