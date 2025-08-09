Day In Pics: August 09, 2025

In this image released by @KonarkCorps via X, Women of Mahavir International NGO with soldiers of Bogra Brigade during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations.
In this image released by @Shehzad_Ind via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations at his residence.
Security personnel during the ninth day of one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, in Kulgam, J&K. At least four security personnel were injured in overnight firing, according to officials.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, at ITO in New Delhi.
Residents of flood-affected areas move to safer places with their belongings, in Patna.
Congress leaders and workers, led by Jammu and Kashmir party President Tariq Hameed Karra, unseen, stage a hunger strike demanding restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar.
Agitators tie 'rakhi' to each other during a night-long vigil organised to mark the first death anniversary of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Former minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties 'rakhi' to BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Raksha Bandhan festival, in New Delhi.
In this image released by @Shehzad_Ind via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations.
A youngster removes water from a sinking boat at the Yamuna river amid an increase in its water level due to heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren performs rituals following the death of his father and former state chief minister Shibu Soren, at Nemra village in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.
Debris being removed from the site after a wall collapsed amid heavy rains, near Mohan Baba Mandir at Harinagar, in Delhi's Jaitpur. At least eight people were killed in the incident, according to officials.
BJP members and security personnel clash during a protest organised to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
In this image released by @15bnNdrf via X, Search and rescue operation underway at flood-ravaged Dharali, in Uttarkashi.
Protestors taking part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, attempt to breach the iron wall barricades set up by the city police, at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal.