Day In Pics: August 09, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 09, 2025

Raksha Bandhan celebration with security personnel
Raksha Bandhan celebration with security personnel | Photo: @KonarkCorps on X via PTI

In this image released by @KonarkCorps via X, Women of Mahavir International NGO with soldiers of Bogra Brigade during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations.

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan
PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan | Photo: @Shehzad_Ind on X via PTI

In this image released by @Shehzad_Ind via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations at his residence.

Anti-terror operation in J-Ks Kulgam enters 8th day
Anti-terror operation in J-K's Kulgam enters 8th day | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during the ninth day of one of the longest anti-terror operations in the valley, in Kulgam, J&K. At least four security personnel were injured in overnight firing, according to officials.

Rain in Delhi
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, at ITO in New Delhi.

Flood in Patna
Flood in Patna | Photo: PTI

Residents of flood-affected areas move to safer places with their belongings, in Patna.

Congress hunger strike in Srinagar
Congress' hunger strike in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Congress leaders and workers, led by Jammu and Kashmir party President Tariq Hameed Karra, unseen, stage a hunger strike demanding restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar.

One year of RG Kar rape-murder case: Night-long vigil
One year of RG Kar rape-murder case: Night-long vigil | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Agitators tie 'rakhi' to each other during a night-long vigil organised to mark the first death anniversary of a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Raksha Bandhan festival
Raksha Bandhan festival | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Former minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti ties 'rakhi' to BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Raksha Bandhan festival, in New Delhi.

PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan
PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan | Photo: @Shehzad_Ind on X via PTI

In this image released by @Shehzad_Ind via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a child during Raksha Bandhan festival celebrations.

Increase in water level of Yamuna river
Increase in water level of Yamuna river | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

A youngster removes water from a sinking boat at the Yamuna river amid an increase in its water level due to heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

Hemant Soren at Nemra village
Hemant Soren at Nemra village | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren performs rituals following the death of his father and former state chief minister Shibu Soren, at Nemra village in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand.

Eight killed as wall collapses in Delhis Jaitpur
Eight killed as wall collapses in Delhi's Jaitpur | Photo: PTI

Debris being removed from the site after a wall collapsed amid heavy rains, near Mohan Baba Mandir at Harinagar, in Delhi's Jaitpur. At least eight people were killed in the incident, according to officials.

One year of RG Kar case: BJP protest
One year of RG Kar case: BJP protest | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

BJP members and security personnel clash during a protest organised to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Uttarkashi disaster: Rescue work underway
Uttarkashi disaster: Rescue work underway | Photo: @15bnNdrf on X via PTI

In this image released by @15bnNdrf via X, Search and rescue operation underway at flood-ravaged Dharali, in Uttarkashi.

RG Kar: Protestors attempt to breach police barricades
RG Kar: Protestors attempt to breach police barricades | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Protestors taking part in a march to the West Bengal secretariat 'Nabanna' to mark the completion of one year of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, attempt to breach the iron wall barricades set up by the city police, at Santragachi in Howrah district of West Bengal.

