Rashid Khan Back In ‘Good Rhythm’ After Two-Months Fitness Break

After the end of the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Rashid Khan took a two-month break from cricket to focus on his fitness

Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan
File photo of Rashid Khan in action for Indian Premier League side Gujarat Titans. Photo: File
  • Rashid Khan feels rejuvinated after taking a two-months break from cricket to focus on his fitness.

  • The Afghan player underwent back surgery after the 2023 ICC World Cup, but continued playing in the Indian Premier League.

  • After a poor IPL 2025 showing for Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan took a two-months break.

Rashid Khan said he is back in “good rhythm” after taking a two-month break from cricket to focus on his fitness.

The spin-bowling all-rounder had backed surgery immediately after the 2023 World Cup, but felt he rushed his return in order to help his country in the Test format as well as the Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Khan endured a difficult IPL campaign in 2025. He conceded 33 sixes, the most by a bowler in a single edition of the tournament, while the Titans were knocked out in the first elimination match.

He took a wicket every 67.7 balls on average in the competition this year against right-handed batters, who had a strike rate of 161.57 against Khan.

Compared to his 2023 figures, prior to his surgery, right-handed batters had a strike rate of 142.97 against Khan while the bowler took a wicket every 17.3 deliveries.

Following his short break from the sport, Khan now feels more comfortable with his bowling action.

“After IPL, I needed the kind of break where my body gets back to normal,” Rashid told ESPN Cricinfo.

“I worked a little bit on my strength. And especially coming back from back surgery, I hadn't had much time to rehab properly.

“That's where I did a bit of mistake to restart my cricket so quickly at that time. And I feel like I didn't let myself properly recover, and I pushed it a little bit at that time, and I can see the disadvantage of that now.

“In T20s, it's fine - you can manage yourself - but for the longer formats, I was advised that you should be away from that format for some time. That is the kind of mistake I have made. But the team needed that.

“At that time, we had lost a few games in Test cricket, but that's something where I rushed myself a little bit, and I didn't give myself time and I felt it later on.

“I think I have done a mistake where my body was not allowing me that and I'm facing a problem. The thing is the stiffness in your back doesn't allow you to go with full rhythm.”

Published At:
