Mahua vs Kalyan: Mamata Cracks the Whip Ahead of Bengal Polls

Soon after that, Kalyan commented on Moitra’s personal life after her marriage with former Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Misra, saying that Moitra came back to India after her honeymoon and started fighting with him, “she is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family of 40 years and married a 65-year-old guy. Did she not harm the lady? The women of the country will decide whether she broke up the family.”