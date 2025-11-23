Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Playoffs: Hosts Win On Pens Despite LAFC Fightback
Defender Mathias Laborda scored a first-half goal before delivering the winner in a penalty-kick shootout and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 6-5 in a Western Conference semifinal on Saturday night before a club-record crowd of 53,957 at BC Place. The second-seeded Whitecaps advance to their first Western Conference final after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and 30 minutes of overtime.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE