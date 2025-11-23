Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vs Los Angeles FC, MLS Playoffs: Hosts Win On Pens Despite LAFC Fightback

Defender Mathias Laborda scored a first-half goal before delivering the winner in a penalty-kick shootout and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 6-5 in a Western Conference semifinal on Saturday night before a club-record crowd of 53,957 at BC Place. The second-seeded Whitecaps advance to their first Western Conference final after the two clubs played to a 2-2 draw through regulation and 30 minutes of overtime.

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jayden Nelson, back left to right, Sebastian Berhalter, Mathias Laborda and Ali Ahmed celebrate after Vancouver defeated Los Angeles FC during penalty kicks in the MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS playoffs: Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda celebrates his winning goal against Los Angeles FC during penalty kicks in the MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS playoffs soccer match: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Los Angeles FC
Los Angeles FC's Son Heung-min, front right, celebrates his second goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of the MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS playoffs soccer match: Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris allows a goal to Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, not seen, during penalty kicks in the MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match, in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS LAFC Whitecaps Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps' Mathias Laborda (2) celebrates his goal against Los Angeles FC with Ralph Priso (6) and Tristan Blackmon (33) during the first half of the MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match, in Vancouver. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Whitecaps LAFC Soccer
Fans wave flags and towels before the Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC play in the MLS Western Conference semifinal soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Los Angeles FC
Vancouver Whitecaps' Emmanuel Sabbi, right, kicks the ball to score as Los Angeles FC's Eddie Segura, front left, and Nkosi Tafari, back, defend during the first half of the MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match, in Vancouver. | Photo: Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP
Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed, right, passes the ball as Los Angeles FC's Sergi Palencia, left, defends during the first half of the MLS Western Conference semifinal soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs Los Angeles FC
Vancouver Whitecaps' Emmanuel Sabbi, left, flips after his goal with Ali Ahmed, center, and Brian White, right, during the first half of the MLS Western Conference semifinal soccer match against Los Angeles FC in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
MLS Western Conference semifinal playoff soccer match: Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Los Angeles FC's Sergi Palencia, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Ali Ahmed, right, vie for the ball during the first half of the MLS Western Conference semifinal soccer match in Vancouver, British Columbia. | Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start