TVK Chief Vijay Resumes Poll Campaign, Targets Ruling DMK For 'Loot'

Vijay wasted no time in dismantling the DMK's credentials. "The DMK's ideology is loot," he declared bluntly, extending his critique to what he called the ruling party's "dynasty politics" and a culture of corruption that deceives voters. He ridiculed the DMK for questioning TVK's ideological moorings, insisting that his party stands on "solid foundations rooted in equality," including a fervent call for a comprehensive caste census to address social inequities. Turning the tables on education policy, Vijay lambasted the DMK for its "empty promises" to scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), contrasting it with TVK's concrete proposal to shift education from the Concurrent List to the State List in the Constitution, granting Tamil Nadu greater autonomy.