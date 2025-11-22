Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in match 3 of the ongoing Tri Nation T20 Series in Rawalpindi
Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first
Sri Lanka lost their first match of the tournament against Zimbabwe
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are clashing against each other in match 3 of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadum on Saturday, November 22.
Pakistan will be eager to capitalize on home conditions in Rawalpindi, where the pitch offers good bounce and stroke-making opportunities. Their pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed, has been in fine form, and they’ll look to exploit the early overs.
Meanwhile, their batting, though inconsistent, is bolstered by aggressors like Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan, who can dismantle bowling attacks quickly. The Men in Green started the tournament on a positive note, beating Zimbabwe in the opening match.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are under pressure after an embarrassing loss against Zimbabwe in their last clash, and they’ll need their top order, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera, to provide a solid start. Their bowling strength lies in spin and mixed seam options: Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are expected to be crucial in the middle overs, while Dushmantha Chameera can provide early breakthroughs.
History is slightly in Pakistan’s favor: in their 24 T20I meetings, Pakistan have won 14 times to Sri Lanka’s 10. With the prospect of dew later in the evening, the team winning the toss might prefer to chase, especially given Pakistan’s strong record in run-chases at Rawalpindi.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Pakistan.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Where to watch the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 live on TV and online?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.