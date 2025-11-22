Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first in the 3rd match of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I Series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on November 22

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL To Bat First
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL To Bat First - Check Playing XIs | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan face Sri Lanka in match 3 of the ongoing Tri Nation T20 Series in Rawalpindi

  • Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Sri Lanka lost their first match of the tournament against Zimbabwe

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are clashing against each other in match 3 of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadum on Saturday, November 22.

Pakistan will be eager to capitalize on home conditions in Rawalpindi, where the pitch offers good bounce and stroke-making opportunities. Their pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed, has been in fine form, and they’ll look to exploit the early overs.

Meanwhile, their batting, though inconsistent, is bolstered by aggressors like Fakhar Zaman and Usman Khan, who can dismantle bowling attacks quickly. The Men in Green started the tournament on a positive note, beating Zimbabwe in the opening match.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are under pressure after an embarrassing loss against Zimbabwe in their last clash, and they’ll need their top order, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kusal Perera, to provide a solid start. Their bowling strength lies in spin and mixed seam options: Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are expected to be crucial in the middle overs, while Dushmantha Chameera can provide early breakthroughs.

Related Content
Related Content

History is slightly in Pakistan’s favor: in their 24 T20I meetings, Pakistan have won 14 times to Sri Lanka’s 10. With the prospect of dew later in the evening, the team winning the toss might prefer to chase, especially given Pakistan’s strong record in run-chases at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Where to watch the Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 live on TV and online?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3 will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

  2. Biratnagar Kings Vs Kathmandu Gorkhas Highlights, NPL 2025: BIK Claim Convincing Five-Wicket Win With 2.5 Overs To Spare

  3. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 1st Test: Head Blasts 69-Ball Century To Steer Aussies To Victory - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cyclone Senyar Alert - IMD Warns of Cyclone Formation Over Bay of Bengal

  2. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

  3. PM Modi Attends G20 'Safely' Because Trump Boycotting It: Congress

  4. Nitish Kumar Hands Over Bihar Home Ministry To BJP’s Samrat Choudhary As Cabinet Portfolios Announced

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  3. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  4. 15 killed In Pakistan's Punjab Factory Boiler Blast, Rescue Operation Underway

  5. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start