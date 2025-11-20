Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL Bundled Out For 95, ZIM Take Commanding 67-Run Win

Zimbabwe take massive 67-run win against Sri Lanka in match 2 of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on November 20

Updated on:
Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, second right, reacts as Zimbabwe's players celebrate after his dismissal during the tri-series T20 cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka in match 2 of Tri Nation T20I Series 2025

  • Sikandar Raza was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance

  • Zimbabwe lost the first match by five wickets against Pakistan

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe clashed against each other in the 2nd match of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I Series 2025 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, November 20. After losing the first match against Pakistan, Zimbabwe made a strong comeback in the second clash of the series.

Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that paid off handsomely. Sri Lanka’s response with the bat was a disaster, as they were bundled out for just 95 runs in 20 overs, while Zimbabwe had earlier posted 162/8 thanks to solid contributions from Brian Bennett (49) and Sikandar Raza (47).

Sri Lanka’s chase never got off the ground. Early breakthroughs from Richard Ngarava and Tinotenda Maposa set the tone, and Zimbabwe’s bowlers applied constant pressure.

With the batting lineup collapsing around skipper Dasun Shanaka, who tried to hold things together, Sri Lanka were never in the hunt. Zimbabwe’s fielding was sharp, their bowling disciplined, and they deservedly took a 67‑run victory that gives them control in the series.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update

Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Graeme Cremer

Sri Lanka Vs Zimbabwe, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 live on TV and online?

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 2 will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.

