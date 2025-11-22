Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Anchors Chase | PAK 83/1 (11)

Pakistan's Saim Ayub, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett during the tri-series T20 cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Welcome to the live coverage of the Tri Nation T20I Series, 3rd T20I: Pakistan, buoyed by their opening win over Zimbabwe, face a struggling Sri Lanka in the 3rd match of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series 2025-26 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight. Hosts Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, started strongly with a five-wicket win over Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, arrived wounded after a heavy 67-run defeat to Zimbabwe, in the chase of a 163-run target. With Pakistan aiming to tighten their grip on the table, and Sri Lanka desperate to revive their campaign, expect fireworks under lights. This PAK vs SL clash could define momentum heading into the latter stages of the tournament. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have met 24 times in T20 internationals, with the former enjoying a 14-10 lead in the head-to-head record. However, recent history tilts towards Sri Lanka -- six wins in the last seven encounters. Pakistan did break that streak in the Asia Cup 2025, winning by five wickets in Abu Dhabi. Follow live scores and updates from the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka cricket match here:

LIVE UPDATES

22 Nov 2025, 09:08:01 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK 83/1 (11) A strong platform for Pakistan as Sahibzada Farhan continues his impressive knock, reaching 49 off 32 with clean timing and clever shot selection. Babar Azam is yet to get going, scoring 8 off 16, but the openers have already laid a solid foundation, keeping the scoreboard ticking and maintaining control of the chase.

22 Nov 2025, 08:52:59 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK 53/1 (6) Shanaka strikes with a clever delivery, and Kusal Mendis pulls off a sensational stumping! Saim Ayub, on 20 off 18, fends a thick inside-edge onto his pad and is caught off-guard. He moves forward, trying to get back, but the bat is in the air when Mendis lunges in with lightning speed to break the stumps.

22 Nov 2025, 08:33:21 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK 29/0 (3) A solid start for Pakistan as Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan navigate the early overs with composure. Ayub leads the charge with 15 off 12, timing the ball well through the off-side, while Farhan rotates strike efficiently, adding 8 off 6.

22 Nov 2025, 08:20:54 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Second Innings Start! The players are back on the field, and the innings resumes. Dushmantha Chameera takes the new ball, with a wide slip in place for any early edges. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are at the crease, with Farhan taking strike. Chameera steams in to start the attack, looking to make an early impact and put pressure on the batters straight away.

22 Nov 2025, 08:06:32 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Innings End! | SL 128/7 (20) Janith Liyanage shines with a fighting 41 off 38, anchoring the innings with some crisp strokeplay. However, no other batter could not really contributed enough to the scoreboard. The team finishes with 128/7, a modest total to defend in this T20 clash. We'll be back for the chase.

22 Nov 2025, 08:02:15 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Hasaranga Departs! | SL 121/7 (19) Salman Mirza strikes as Hasaranga’s innings comes to an end! He tries to guide a short delivery over the off-side for a boundary but mistimes it straight to Sahibzada Farhan at deep third. Hasaranga departs for 11 off 12 with one four, and the batting side loses another key wicket.

22 Nov 2025, 07:40:34 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Nawaz Strikes Again! | SL 88/6 (14) Nawaz is unstoppable right now. Kamindu Mendis goes for a slog-sweep, but Mohammad Wasim pulls off a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket, just inches from the rope. Mendis departs for 3 off 7, and the middle order is rocked.

22 Nov 2025, 07:30:42 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Nawaz Strikes Again! | SL 80/5 (12) Two wickets in two balls for Pakistan as Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka departs for a golden duck. Shanaka tries to defend a clever arm ball but is late, and the delivery sneaks through to smash the leg stump. Another blow for Sri Lanka as they face a sudden collapse in the middle overs.

22 Nov 2025, 07:29:55 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Perera Out! | SL 78/4 11.3) Kusal Perera, looking to push a flighted delivery towards cover, leaves a small bat-pad gap, and the ball sneaks straight through to hit the off stump. Perera departs for 25 off 19, ending a crucial partnership. Sri Lanka now face a rebuilding challenge as Pakistan’s bowlers maintain a stranglehold.

22 Nov 2025, 07:29:55 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Nissanka Out! | SL 61/3 (9) Abrar Ahmed breaks through as Nissanka’s stay comes to an end! Stepping out to smash a full delivery, he hits it flat, lacking the necessary elevation. Babar Azam reads it perfectly, covering ground to his right and taking a sharp catch at long-off. Nissanka departs for 17 off 23, and Sri Lanka are now three down, losing momentum in the chase.

22 Nov 2025, 07:05:40 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Mendis Run Out! | SL 44/2 (6) Kusal Mendis departs in a shocking fashion. He nudges the ball past short third man for a single but recklessly goes for a second. Mohammad Wasim collects cleanly and fires a flat, precise throw to Usman Khan at the striker’s end. Mendis dives but falls short, and the umpire raises the finger. A costly misjudgment from the batter, who had only 3 off 6, and a huge breakthrough for Pakistan at a crucial stage.

22 Nov 2025, 06:49:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 32/1 (4) Faheem Ashraf breaks the momentum! Kamil Mishara looks to replicate the straight six from the previous over, stepping leg-side and aiming big down the ground. But this one doesn’t climb as much, catches the bottom of the bat, and loops tamely towards mid-on. Fakhar Zaman settles under it and takes a comfortable catch. Mishara’s entertaining 22 off 12 comes to an end.

22 Nov 2025, 06:49:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: SL 27/0 (3) A lively over for Sri Lanka as Kamil Mishara takes charge. After a couple of dots, he breaks free with a crisp boundary through cover and then follows it up with a cleanly struck six over midwicket.

22 Nov 2025, 06:35:53 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Game On! Nissanka and Kamil Mishara walk out to begin the innings. Nissanka takes first strike, and it will be Salman Mirza steaming in to start the proceedings with the new ball.

22 Nov 2025, 06:08:12 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs! Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

22 Nov 2025, 06:08:12 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update! Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bat.

22 Nov 2025, 05:58:54 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Squads! Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha

22 Nov 2025, 05:57:48 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Match Details! Match: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Series: Tri Nation T20I Series Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Date/Time: November 22, 6:30 PM IST Streaming: Sports TV YouTube Channel