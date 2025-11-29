Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK Thump SL By 6 Wickets To Clinch Trophy

Pakistan routed Sri Lanka in the finals of the tri-series finals by 6 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka collapsed from 98/2 to 114 all-out

Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka finals match report
Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the finals of the tri-series at Rawalpindi Stadium. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in finals of Tri-nation series

  • Sri Lanka Collapsed from 98/2 to 114 all-out

  • Mohammad Nawaz was announced as the Man of the Match

Pakistan trounced Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the finals of the tri-series at the Rawalpindi Stadium. Sri Lanka was coming in the match after beating Pakistan by 6 runs in the final match of the league stage and started their innings well in the powerplay courtesy to Kamindu Mendis' blazing half-century.

Sri Lanka were going strong till the 13th over and were 98/2 but after that a dramatic collapse occur leaving them bundled for 114. Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi took 3 wickets respectively. Pakistan, in response chased the target quite easily by the 19th over and won the finals by 6 wickets.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first.

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Final Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Live Streaming

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I 2025 Final will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

Published At:
Tags

