Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: PAK To Bowl First - Check Playing XI

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in match 6 of the ongoing Tri Nation T20I Series 2025
The match is taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first
Pakistan and Sri Lanka lock horns tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in what’s shaping up as a high-stakes showdown. Pakistan, unbeaten so far in the tri-series, won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision suggesting they trust the early conditions and their bowling unit to deliver.
With momentum on their side, they will be aiming to finish the league round unbeaten and stamp their dominance before the final.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Toss Update
Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Usman Khan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Where to watch the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025 Match 6 live on TV and online?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I 2025 Match 6 will be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India. There will be no live telecast of the match in the country.