Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 6th T20I, Tri Nation Series 2025: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs SL Match?

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by six runs in Rawalpindi to qualify for the tri-series final, in which they will face the same opponent.
Dushmantha Chameera (4-20) was the star of the show, taking three wickets in the powerplay before conceding just three runs in the final over as Sri Lanka defended their total of 184-5.
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first, which seemed like the right choice when Salman Mirza dismissed Pathum Nissanka (eight) at the start of the third over.
However, Kamil Mishara (76) and Kusal Mendis (40) helped Sri Lanka take control with the bat before a late cameo from Dasun Shanaka (17 off 10) helped set a defendable score.
Chameera then took centre stage, removing Sahibzada Farhan (nine), Babar Azam (0) and Fakhar Zaman (one), while Eshan Malinga (2-54) bowled Saim Ayub (27) to leave Pakistan 43-4.
Salman Agha (63 not out) brought Pakistan within touching distance of their target, with some help from Usman Khan (33) and Mohammad Nawaz (27), though they were unable to get over the line after brilliant death bowling from Chameera.
Data Debrief: Chameera keeps his cool
Chameera kept his cool with the ball in hand, much to the delight of Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya.
The fast bowler took his second four-wicket haul in the format, also doing so against England in 2021 (4-17 – his career-best figures).
This was Sri Lanka’s ninth T20I victory in 2025; only in 2022 (11) and 2024 (10) have they won more games in the format.