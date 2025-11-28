Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 6th T20I, Tri Nation Series 2025: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs SL Match?

Dushmantha Chameera (4-20) was the star of the show, taking three wickets in the powerplay before conceding just three runs in the final over as Sri Lanka defended their total of 184-5

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dushmantha Chameera
Dushmantha Chameera took four wickets to help Sri Lanka beat Pakistan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by six runs to qualify for the Tri-series final

  • Dushmantha Chameera took four wickets

  • This was Sri Lanka’s ninth T20I victory in 2025

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by six runs in Rawalpindi to qualify for the tri-series final, in which they will face the same opponent.

Dushmantha Chameera (4-20) was the star of the show, taking three wickets in the powerplay before conceding just three runs in the final over as Sri Lanka defended their total of 184-5.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first, which seemed like the right choice when Salman Mirza dismissed Pathum Nissanka (eight) at the start of the third over.

However, Kamil Mishara (76) and Kusal Mendis (40) helped Sri Lanka take control with the bat before a late cameo from Dasun Shanaka (17 off 10) helped set a defendable score.

Chameera then took centre stage, removing Sahibzada Farhan (nine), Babar Azam (0) and Fakhar Zaman (one), while Eshan Malinga (2-54) bowled Saim Ayub (27) to leave Pakistan 43-4.

Salman Agha (63 not out) brought Pakistan within touching distance of their target, with some help from Usman Khan (33) and Mohammad Nawaz (27), though they were unable to get over the line after brilliant death bowling from Chameera.

Data Debrief: Chameera keeps his cool

Related Content
Related Content

Chameera kept his cool with the ball in hand, much to the delight of Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya.

The fast bowler took his second four-wicket haul in the format, also doing so against England in 2021 (4-17 – his career-best figures).

This was Sri Lanka’s ninth T20I victory in 2025; only in 2022 (11) and 2024 (10) have they won more games in the format.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Round 2 LIVE Scores: Abhishek Sharma-led Punjab Bowl First; Mumbai Up Against Vidarbha

  2. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Enjoy Car Ride After Meet-up In Ranchi - WATCH

  3. WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

  4. Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

  5. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. BLOs Face ‘Inhuman’ Pressure Under SIR: Akhilesh Yadav

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  5. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  2. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  3. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  4. Washington Shooter Identified As Afghan Immigrant, Trump Blames Biden

  5. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay