Doctors Raised Rs 26 Lakh to Fund Blast Conspiracy, Key Accused Tells Investigators

Key accused Dr Muzammil Ganaie told investigators that five doctors raised ₹26 lakh to fund the Delhi blast conspiracy.
The group allegedly procured large quantities of fertiliser and chemicals to make explosives, suggesting plans for multiple attacks.
Three doctors have been arrested, while two others — including one believed to be in Afghanistan — are still being tracked.
A key accused in the Delhi blast conspiracy case has told investigators that a group of doctors collectively raised ₹26 lakh to finance the plot, according to interrogation details shared by officials.
Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the arrested suspects, reportedly informed agencies that he contributed ₹5 lakh to the fund, while Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and his brother Muzaffar Ahmad Rather added ₹8 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively. Two others, Dr Shaheen Shahid and Dr Umar Un-Nabi Mohammad, are said to have provided ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh. The entire amount was allegedly handed over to Umar, who is believed to have overseen major parts of the operation.
Investigators say Ganaie also procured 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser from dealers in Gurugram and Nuh, purchasing the chemical for around ₹3 lakh. The group allegedly converted the fertiliser into explosive material and also stocked ammonium nitrate and urea for further preparation.
According to officials, Umar handled the circuitry and remote-trigger mechanisms needed to assemble the devices. The scale of chemicals acquired has led investigators to suspect that the group may have intended to carry out multiple blasts rather than a single strike.
Three doctors — Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheen Shahid — have been arrested so far. Authorities are searching for Muzaffar Rather, believed to be in Afghanistan, and another doctor, Nissar ul-Hassan, who worked with the accused at a medical college.
Investigative agencies are now examining how the group sourced raw materials and whether the accused misused their medical positions to facilitate the conspiracy.