Himachal Pilot’s Mortal Remains To Reach Native Village Today

Body of Wing Commander Namansh Syal to arrive in his Himachal village today for final rites.
The Tejas pilot died after his aircraft crashed during an aerobatic display at the Dubai Airshow.
IAF and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute, calling him an exemplary officer.
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, the Tejas LCA Mk-1 pilot who died in a crash during the Dubai Airshow, are expected to arrive in his native village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district today.
Syal, 37, was performing low-level aerobatic manoeuvres when the aircraft went down on Friday. The incident marks the second crash involving a Tejas fighter jet since its induction into the Indian Air Force in 2016.
A special IAF aircraft is bringing his body back to India. His family — including his wife, who is also an IAF officer, their young daughter, and his parents — are preparing for the cremation. “We have made all arrangements for the cremation,” his uncle Jogindernath Syal said.
The Indian Air Force paid tribute to the pilot, describing him as a “dedicated fighter pilot and thorough professional”. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish over the loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family.
What is Tejas?
Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft developed to undertake offensive air support, close-combat engagements and ground-attack missions, according to the HAL website.
According to the HAL website, the latest variant, the LCA Mk1A, features major upgrades to boost combat effectiveness and survivability. These include an AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare systems with radar warning and jamming capabilities, multifunction cockpit displays, a digital map generator, a modern radio altimeter and other sophisticated avionics intended to enhance operational capability.