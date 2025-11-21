IAF Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Dubai Air Show Display

Thick smoke was seen rising from the crash site, causing panic among spectators, as authorities continue to assess the situation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
TEJAS
Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An Indian Air Force Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial performance at the Dubai Air Show around 2:10 pm local time, prompting emergency response efforts.

  • The IAF confirmed the incident and said more information is being gathered, while it remains unclear whether the pilot ejected before impact.

An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet taking part in a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show crashed on Friday (November 21) afternoon, hitting the ground around 2:10 pm local time during an aerial manoeuvre in front of spectators.

The IAF confirmed the crash, saying it was still verifying the circumstances. “A Tejas of IAF has crashed in Dubai Air Show-25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment. Will give further details in some time,” an Air Force spokesperson told The Indian Express.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near the airport, triggering alarm among visitors, including families attending the show.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot ejected before impact, and emergency response teams are on-site assessing the situation.

Visuals of the crash have since gone viral on social media.

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh - PTI
India Needs To Manufacture 35-40 Aircraft Every Year, Says IAF Chief

BY Outlook News Desk

What is Tejas?

Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft developed to undertake offensive air support, close-combat engagements and ground-attack missions, according to the HAL website.

Designed for flexibility, the aircraft is capable of both ground and maritime roles, and comes in variants for the Air Force and Navy, including twin-seat trainer versions.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the HAL website, the latest variant, the LCA Mk1A, features major upgrades to boost combat effectiveness and survivability. These include an AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare systems with radar warning and jamming capabilities, multifunction cockpit displays, a digital map generator, a modern radio altimeter and other sophisticated avionics intended to enhance operational capability.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Command Proceedings|PAK-A 93/5 (13.4)

  2. India Vs South Africa: Proteas Announce Captains For ODI, T20I Series; Anrich Nortje's Return Confirmed

  3. Australia Vs England, 1st Test: Mitchell Starc Sets Rare Ashes Record On Day 1 In Perth

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test Preview: Rishabh Pant Steps Up As Hosts Eye Redemption In Guwahati

  5. Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Engagement: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Couple

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Jungle Raj’ Redux: Inside the Criminal Reality of NDA’s Bihar Mandate

  2. Delhi Maha Yagya Cancelled After Temple Priest Backs Out; Heavy Police Presence At Nehru Park

  3. TMC MP Questions UIDAI's Sharing Of 'Deactivated' Aadhaar List With ECI In Bengal

  4. The Congress’ Vote Chori Campaign In Bihar: A Catch-22 Situation

  5. Al Falah University Staff Under Probe As Agencies Intensify Red Fort Blast Investigation

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  2. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  3. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  4. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  5. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. UK Covid-19 Inquiry: Government Acted “Too Late”, Early Measures Could Have Saved 23,000 Lives

  3. COP30 Fire In Belem Triggers Mass Evacuation; 13 Suffer Smoke Inhalation

  4. The US Did Not Send An Official Delegation To COP For The First Time. Does It Matter?

  5. Nepal Imposes Curfew, Bans Public Gatherings Amid Renewed ‘Gen Z’ Protests

Latest Stories

  1. Skeletons in the Ocean: Are Coral Reefs Beyond the Point of Recovery?

  2. How The Family Man Subverts Bollywood’s Familiar Spy Script

  3. Two UP Men Arrested For Sharing Classified Shipyard Data With Pakistan

  4. India A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 1st SF: Ripon Stars As BAN-A Seal Super Over Win

  5. 120 Bahadur X Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Farhan Akhtar Starrer War Drama

  6. Heavy Rain Alert for South India: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Brace for Extended Wet Spell

  7. Daily Horoscope For November 21, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Libra, And Capricorn

  8. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?