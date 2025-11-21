IAF Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Dubai Air Show Display

An Indian Air Force Tejas aircraft crashed during an aerial performance at the Dubai Air Show around 2:10 pm local time, prompting emergency response efforts.
The IAF confirmed the incident and said more information is being gathered, while it remains unclear whether the pilot ejected before impact.
An Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet taking part in a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show crashed on Friday (November 21) afternoon, hitting the ground around 2:10 pm local time during an aerial manoeuvre in front of spectators.
The IAF confirmed the crash, saying it was still verifying the circumstances. “A Tejas of IAF has crashed in Dubai Air Show-25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment. Will give further details in some time,” an Air Force spokesperson told The Indian Express.
Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near the airport, triggering alarm among visitors, including families attending the show.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot ejected before impact, and emergency response teams are on-site assessing the situation.
Visuals of the crash have since gone viral on social media.
What is Tejas?
Tejas is a 4.5-generation fighter aircraft developed to undertake offensive air support, close-combat engagements and ground-attack missions, according to the HAL website.
According to the HAL website, the latest variant, the LCA Mk1A, features major upgrades to boost combat effectiveness and survivability. These include an AESA radar, advanced electronic warfare systems with radar warning and jamming capabilities, multifunction cockpit displays, a digital map generator, a modern radio altimeter and other sophisticated avionics intended to enhance operational capability.