HAL Says Tejas Crash At Dubai Was An Isolated Event, Pledges Full Cooperation

HAL termed the Tejas crash at the Dubai Airshow “an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances,” without offering further technical explanation.
The company assured that the accident would not impact its business operations, financial health, or delivery schedules.
HAL confirmed it is fully cooperating with investigative agencies to determine the cause of the crash.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has responded to the recent Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Airshow by saying the accident was “an isolated occurrence” caused by “exceptional circumstances.” The company reiterated that this incident would not derail its ongoing operations, financial performance or its future delivery commitments.
In a regulatory filing, HAL offered its “full support and cooperation” to the agencies investigating the crash. It emphasized that the event should not be taken as a reflection of the Tejas aircraft’s overall performance or reliability.
HAL also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal, and said it would keep stakeholders informed of any “material developments” as the investigation proceeds.
The IAF confirmed the crash, saying it was still verifying the circumstances. “A Tejas of IAF has crashed in Dubai Air Show-25. Further details are being ascertained at the moment. Will give further details in some time,” an Air Force spokesperson told The Indian Express.
Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site near the airport, triggering alarm among visitors, including families attending the show.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the pilot ejected before impact, and emergency response teams are on-site assessing the situation.
Visuals of the crash have since gone viral on social media.