National Sports Governance Act Comes Into Effect

Post-elections under the Act, all national and regional federations must constitute Executive Committees limited to 15 members, including at least two Sportspersons of Merit, ensuring greater athlete representation. The NSB members, appointed by the Central Government on recommendations of a search-cum-selection committee, will draw from experts in public administration, sports governance, and law, with an age cap of 65 and provision for one reappointment. Tribunal members will serve four-year terms up to age 67.