Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester City, English Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Edge Cityzens In Wasteful Thriller
Newcastle United edged Manchester City 2-1 in a gripping second half of the English Premier League match at St. James' Park. Harvey Barnes struck twice inside seven minutes after the hour mark, first from Bruno Guimaraes' pass and then reacting fastest after the Brazilian's header crashed off the bar. City pulled one back shortly after, through a deflected Ruben Dias strike. However, the Magpies held on, and despite sustained pressure, Pep Guardiola's side couldn't find a way through the Magpies' defence. The loss meant that the Cityzens failed to cut down Arsenal's lead at the top.
