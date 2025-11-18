CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Spanning 11 districts, the mobilisation seeks to reconnect the weakened Left with voters, highlighting grievances ranging from rural healthcare collapse to distress among workers and farmers.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangla Bachao Yatra
Representational Image |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The CPI(M) will begin its 1,000-km ‘Bangla Bachao Yatra’ on 29 November, aiming to expose "injustice, loot and systematic democratic erosion" under the TMC and oppose the BJP’s "anti-people policies".

  • Party leaders say the initiative is a bid to revive a third political pole in Bengal, as the Left struggles with a steep decline in vote share and loss of electoral relevance.

The CPI(M) will launch a 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' on November 29, a statewide mobilisation it says will expose "injustice, loot and systematic democratic erosion" under the TMC-led state government while countering what it describes as the BJP-led Centre's "anti-people policies" that have deepened distress across Bengal.

The once-formidable Left, now fighting for electoral relevance, hopes the campaign will re-energise its cadre and reconnect with voters, setting the stage for an intense political winter ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Running from November 29 to December 17, the yatra will begin at Tufanganj in Cooch Behar district in North Bengal and end at Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district, covering 1,000 km across 11 districts and several adjoining regions.

Multiple sub-yatras from neighbouring areas will merge with the main procession.

The CPI(M) said the route has been crafted to "connect with every segment of Bengal that has suffered due to misgovernance".

Related Content
Related Content
Divya Gautam - Imago
New Faces Of The Left: CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) Balance Youth Leaders and Veterans For Bihar Elections 2025

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

According to organisers, the mobilisation will spotlight a wide range of concerns, from the alleged collapse of rural healthcare and schooling to the hardships faced by farmers, migrant workers, tea garden labourers, bidi workers and gig-economy earners.

The party claims both governments have, in different ways, worsened livelihood and democratic crises in Bengal.

While the TMC has, it alleges, presided over "loot, intimidation, and extortion-driven governance", the BJP at the Centre has pursued "anti-people economic policies" that have intensified unemployment, inflation and rural distress.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim, addressing a select group of journalists in Kolkata on Monday night, said the "Bangla Bachao Yatra" is intended as a corrective movement.

"The Bengal government has turned the state into story of loot, corruption, misrule and deprivation, while the BJP at the Centre has unleashed policies that have devastated workers, farmers and the poor," Salim said.

Bengal BLOs Protest ‘Unreasonable Pressure’ From Election Commission, Boycott Digital Data Entry - File Photo; Representative image
Bengal BLOs Protest ‘Unreasonable Pressure’ From Election Commission, Boycott Digital Data Entry

BY Outlook News Desk

"From education to employment, from healthcare to women's safety, every pillar has been hollowed out. This yatra is our pledge to restore dignity, rights and democracy, and to resist anti-people policies in Delhi and anti-people governance in Kolkata," he added.

Salim said the march will foreground real-life testimonies of those "caught between TMC's corruption and the BJP's economic assault".

"Bengal must reclaim its voice," he said.

The TMC did not immediately respond to the announcement, while the BJP has typically dismissed such Left initiatives as "irrelevant political exercises".

CPI(M) leaders, however, argue that Bengal's current bipolar politics is "a compulsion, not a choice", and say the yatra seeks to rebuild a third pole based on rights and accountability.

For the CPI(M), the initiative comes at a pivotal moment.

Once the dominant force in West Bengal, governing continuously from 1977 to 2011, the Left has been pushed to the fringes over the past decade.

It failed to win any seats in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well as the 2021 Assembly elections, even losing the position of principal opposition to the BJP.

The decline in its vote share has been stark.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Representative image) - PTI
TMC Warns Of Legal Action, Mass Protest Over Voter List Deletions In Bengal

BY Outlook News Desk

The CPI(M)-led Left Front secured 39 per cent of votes in 2011, with the CPI(M) alone accounting for 30 per cent. By the 2021 Assembly elections, the Left Front's share had fallen to 4.73 per cent.

In seat-sharing deals with the Congress in 2016, 2021 and again in 2024 under the Sanyukta Morcha banner — which included smaller Left parties and the Indian Secular Front — the alliance managed only around 10 per cent.

The BJP, by contrast, now commands nearly 39 per cent of the opposition vote share, marking a dramatic shift in Bengal's political landscape.

This steady decline persists despite the CPI(M)'s mass organisations — particularly its student and youth wings — leading several large yatras in recent years.

Those campaigns brought tens of thousands onto the streets on issues such as unemployment, corruption and women's safety. Yet the energy did not translate into electoral success, a paradox the Left openly recognises as its central challenge.

With both the BJP and the TMC intensifying their messaging ahead of 2026, the CPI(M)'s 1,000-km yatra represents a determined push to re-enter Bengal's polarised political field and reposition itself as a credible alternative.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. Tejashwi To Hold Meeting With RJD MLAs To Discuss Future Course Of Action After Poll Drubbing

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar