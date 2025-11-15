Bengal BLOs Protest ‘Unreasonable Pressure’ From Election Commission, Boycott Digital Data Entry

Saheli Naskar, a teacher and protesting BLO, said, "We have to take classes at school and then rush to finish EC work under pressure. We cannot handle this much load. Now they are forcing us to take digital data-entry training. We will not do digital data entry under such pressure. We are boycotting this work." Another protesting teacher-BLO, Prakash Maji, said, "We are being asked to fill nearly 200 forms both manually and digitally. We cannot take this pressure. If needed, we will submit a deputation to the district magistrate." In Bengal, over 80,000 BLOs have been engaged for house-to-house visits and distribution of enumeration forms (EFs) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.