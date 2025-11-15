Bengal BLOs Protest ‘Unreasonable Pressure’ From Election Commission, Boycott Digital Data Entry

Late-night calls, sudden tech mandates and double data-entry spark chaos at training centres in Siliguri and Howrah.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengal BLOs Protest ‘Unreasonable Pressure’ From Election Commission, Boycott Digital Data Entry
Bengal BLOs Protest ‘Unreasonable Pressure’ From Election Commission, Boycott Digital Data Entry File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BLOs in Siliguri and Howrah protested against what they called excessive EC workload, including abrupt orders and late-night directives.

  • Officers said they were being forced to do both manual and digital data entry, with many older BLOs struggling with the sudden tech transition.

  • Several BLOs, including teacher-staff, boycotted digital data-entry training, saying the pressure was unmanageable amid their regular duties.

On Saturday, several block-level officers (BLOs) protested in Howrah and Siliguri, claiming that the Election Commission (EC) was putting them under excessive and irrational work pressure, including late-night directives and abrupt orders to enter digital data.

As numerous BLOs left an ongoing digital data-entry training session while yelling slogans, the protest at Siliguri's Dinabandhu Mancha training complex descended into chaos.

The protesters said that the poll body had "suddenly" ordered them to switch to digital data entry and receive training right away, which they felt was unmanageable at such short notice.

Many claimed that the burden was becoming unbearable due to the daily addition of new duties.

Some said the Commission was calling them "late into the night" and interfering in their personal life.

Howrah reported similar protests.

A government office on the East-West Bypass in Tikiapara was to provide data entry training to 240 BLOs from the Shibpur Assembly seat on Friday.

They complained that they were being asked to enter data twice, once manually and again digitally, in addition to handling a large volume of forms that had to be submitted to the EC within a short span.

Related Content
Related Content

The BLOs also alleged that several older officers were unfamiliar with technology and struggling with the transition.

Saheli Naskar, a teacher and protesting BLO, said, "We have to take classes at school and then rush to finish EC work under pressure. We cannot handle this much load. Now they are forcing us to take digital data-entry training. We will not do digital data entry under such pressure. We are boycotting this work." Another protesting teacher-BLO, Prakash Maji, said, "We are being asked to fill nearly 200 forms both manually and digitally. We cannot take this pressure. If needed, we will submit a deputation to the district magistrate." In Bengal, over 80,000 BLOs have been engaged for house-to-house visits and distribution of enumeration forms (EFs) as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026 Player Retentions: All Official Trades And Released Players Revealed Ahead Of Mini-Auction

  2. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

  3. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Eden Gardens Surface Under Fire - Top Reactions

  4. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Why Shubman Gill Did Not Come To Bat After Being Taken Off? Latest Update

  5. IND Vs SA 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite Company Of All-Rounders - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Why Isn’t Ayushman Bharat Covering This 11-year-old’s Cancer Treatment?

  4. Two Assam Residents Held In Manipur With Over 18 kg Of Opium

  5. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Pakistan Says Talks With Afghanistan At A Stalemate Over Cross-Border Terror Concerns

  2. 27th Constitutional Amendment: A Blow To Pakistan’s Democracy

  3. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  4. Trump Urges Justice Department To Investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s Ties To Clinton And Other Democrats

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces