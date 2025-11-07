Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri

The discovery was made during a reverification exercise of all civilian workers employed at the military station.

Bangladeshi National With Indian IDs Detained At Army Base Near Siliguri
  • The Indian Army has detained a Bangladeshi national who had been working as a civilian labourer at the Bengdubi military station near Siliguri in North Bengal.

  • The discovery was made during a reverification exercise of all civilian workers employed at the military station, which is located near the strategically vital corridor known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’.

  • Following the investigation, the man was handed over to the local police on Wednesday for further inquiry.

The Indian Army has detained a Bangladeshi national who had been working as a civilian labourer at the Bengdubi military station near Siliguri in North Bengal. The individual was found in possession of Indian identity documents, including an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID, an official confirmed on Friday.

The discovery was made during a reverification exercise of all civilian workers employed at the military station, which is located near the strategically vital corridor known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’. During the process, one worker’s credentials appeared suspicious. A subsequent search revealed that he held an official identity card issued by Bangladesh.

“He was also in possession of an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a voter ID card,” the Defence official said in a statement.

Following the investigation, the man was handed over to the local police on Wednesday for further inquiry.

The official added that military intelligence agencies and troops remain vigilant to detect and neutralize any potential threats to the security of defence installations. He emphasized that this “proactive drive” to verify civilian personnel will continue at regular intervals.

“The incident highlights the fact that a large number of Bangladeshi nationals are in possession of Indian nationality documents made fraudulently and are using it extensively to gain employment within the country,” the statement added.

With PTI inputs

