More than two months still remain for the deadline of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retentions, but Indian off-spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in talks with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) about his future in the franchise amid speculation that he might seek his release from the team. The 38-year-old Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in 2024, was bought for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.