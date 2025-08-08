IPL 2026 Retentions: R Ashwin To Leave Chennai Super Kings? Off-Spinner Reportedly In Talks With Franchise

Ravichandran Ashwin played nine games in Indian Premier League 2025, claiming just seven wickets in an underwhelming season for the Chennai Super Kings as they finished bottom of the table with four wins and 10 defeats

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ravichandran Ashwin To Leave Chennai Super Kings?
R Ashwin had earlier represented CSK from 2009 to 2015. Photo: X/Chennai Super Kings
Summary
  • R Ashwin was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction

  • He could not do well in IPL 2025 and is reportedly discussing his future with the franchise

  • Speculation also rife about CSK possibly bringing in Sanju Samson

More than two months still remain for the deadline of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retentions, but Indian off-spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly in talks with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) about his future in the franchise amid speculation that he might seek his release from the team. The 38-year-old Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in 2024, was bought for INR 9.75 crore in the mega auction ahead of the 2025 season.

Ashwin has had conversations with the CSK brass about his role going forward, according to a PTI report. "It is early stages to decide on any player's future. The cut off date for retention is yet to be announced. So we have time," the report quoted an IPL source as saying.

"It's a pre-auction plan to hold discussions with players and Ashwin, being a senior, is part of it. It is a mutual discussion to understand his role in the team ahead of next IPL season," the source added.

The Chennai-based all-rounder had earlier represented CSK from 2009 to 2015. He later went on to play for the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant and the then Kings XI Punjab (currently Punjab Kings) in 2018.

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 18 runs off 11 balls for Dindigul Dragons, hitting two fours and a six. - X/Dindigul Dragons
TNPL: Angry Ravichandran Ashwin Argues With Umpire After Being Given Out - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Ashwin's return to CSK was thus a homecoming of sorts. He played nine games in the 2025 season, scalping just seven wickets in an underwhelming season for the team as it finished bottom of the table with four wins and 10 defeats.

The report also mentioned that there are speculations about CSK possibly roping in wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who reportedly wants to leave his current team Rajasthan Royals.

"We have certain players in our mind to add to our line up next season. But so far, we have not had discussions with anyone, as I said there is a lot of time for player retention etc," the report further quoted the source as saying.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
